Lockie Ferguson leaves field with injury two balls into spell

Punjab Kings fast bowler Lockie Ferguson picked up an injury two balls into his spell in the second innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday

Ferguson pulled up after the second delivery of the sixth over and was seen holding the side of his left leg just below the hip. He had to leave the field after consultation with the physio and did not return to bowl again as SRH pulled off the second-highest successful chase in IPL history with eight wickets in hand.

In Ferguson's absence, Marcus Stoinis completed the sixth over but he too did not bowl again for the remainder of the SRH chase. PBKS used eight bowlers in total, including the medium pace of Shashank Singh, who was bowling for the first time this season.

"He's someone who can get you wickets ... as he's done in the previous matches, that was a big blow for us," PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer said of Ferguson's injury after the match. "But it happens. He's someone who clicks 140 plus all the time. It's part and parcel of a bowler's life, but you know I don't want to give any reasons."

Ferguson had only just recovered from a hamstring injury that he picked up in the ILT20 in the UAE, which forced him to miss the Champions Trophy in February. This is the third time since November 2024 that Ferguson has been injured. Before his hamstring issue in the ILT20, he also suffered a calf injury, which forced him to miss the ODIs against Sri Lanka late last year.