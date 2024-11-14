The Champions Trophy is thrilling, unpredictable, edge-of the seat stuff (and that's just the negotiations)

CCTV footage of Champions Trophy hosting negotiations recovered from the bins of a five-star hotel in Dubai

PCB delegate: "As we've said before, Pakistan is looking forward to hosting the 2025 Champions Trophy. It's almost 100 days to the event - not that we've been able to release the fixtures, because, umm, well, you know why. But everything is ready to go, assuming our stadium renovations in Lahore and Karachi are on track, haha!"

ICC delegate: "Ah, yes, about the planned schedule…"

BCCI delegate: (nudges ICC delegate in ribs) "Haven't you told him yet?"

ICC delegate: "I was just getting around to it…"

BCCI delegate: "Team India won't be coming to Pakistan."

ICC delegate: "Er, yes. What he said. Apparently their government won't let them. We were thinking that maybe we could use the "Er, yes. What he said. Apparently their government won't let them. We were thinking that maybe we could use the hybrid model that worked so well for the Asia Cup last year ?"

PCB delegate: "No, that is unacceptable to us. As a matter of national prestige, we must insist that the entire tournament is held in Pakistan. Surely, as the international governing body you can exert some influence here?"

ICC delegate: (Laughs nervously)

BCCI delegate: "We're not coming."

PCB delegate: "This is outrageous. We have been planning this event for years. If India won't travel to Pakistan, like we went to India for the 50-over World Cup - and, by the way, the biryani in Hyderabad was lovely - then perhaps they shouldn't be involved in the Champions Trophy at all."

Other delegates in the room: (Gasp)

ECB delegate: "Sorry, old fruit. That's a no can do. Got to "Sorry, old fruit. That's a no can do. Got to protect those broadcast rights , dontchaknow."

PCB delegate: "The whole tournament must be staged in Pakistan. We won't negotiate!"

BCCI delegate: "Tell him we'll hold it in South Africa."

ICC delegate: "Umm, yes. Sorry. If you can't do the hybrid thingy, we might have to look at alternatives…"

BCCI delegate: "We're holding it in South Africa."

CSA delegate: (Muffled whooping)

PCB delegate: …

ICC delegate: "Okay, I think that concludes today's business to everyone's satisfaction."

PCB delegate: "Are you serious? (gestures to the room) How can you all let yourselves be pushed around like this?"

Other delegates: (Silence)

ICC delegate: "Is there anything else?"

BCCI delegate: "Yeah. We want his underpants as well."

PCB delegate: "WHAT??"

ICC delegate: "Give him your underpants."

PCB delegate: "WHAT!!"

ECB delegate: "Come on, old chap. Don't make this any harder than it has to be. Just hand over your bloomers and you might still get a slice of the broadcaster dough…"

(Footage abruptly cuts out)

Ian Botham: from jaw-dropping feats to feet almost dropping into jaws • Getty Images

