The Champions Trophy is thrilling, unpredictable, edge-of the seat stuff (and that's just the negotiations)

CCTV footage of Champions Trophy hosting negotiations recovered from the bins of a five-star hotel in Dubai
PCB delegate: "As we've said before, Pakistan is looking forward to hosting the 2025 Champions Trophy. It's almost 100 days to the event - not that we've been able to release the fixtures, because, umm, well, you know why. But everything is ready to go, assuming our stadium renovations in Lahore and Karachi are on track, haha!"
ICC delegate: "Ah, yes, about the planned schedule…"
BCCI delegate: (nudges ICC delegate in ribs) "Haven't you told him yet?"
ICC delegate: "I was just getting around to it…"
BCCI delegate: "Team India won't be coming to Pakistan."
PCB delegate: "No, that is unacceptable to us. As a matter of national prestige, we must insist that the entire tournament is held in Pakistan. Surely, as the international governing body you can exert some influence here?"
ICC delegate: (Laughs nervously)
BCCI delegate: "We're not coming."
PCB delegate: "This is outrageous. We have been planning this event for years. If India won't travel to Pakistan, like we went to India for the 50-over World Cup - and, by the way, the biryani in Hyderabad was lovely - then perhaps they shouldn't be involved in the Champions Trophy at all."
The recent news of Ian Botham having to be rescued from crocodile- and shark-infested waters while on a fishing trip in Australia fits firmly in the "Who writes your scripts?" category - although perhaps the real story was the aforementioned crocodiles and sharks being saved from a tangle with the famously feisty former England allrounder. Botham is 69 but still a lover the great outdoors, which possibly explains his attendance record at the House of Lords. He was reportedly pulled out of the drink by Merv Hughes, and the Light Roller fervently hopes Hughes had the wherewithal to adapt a sledge famously aimed at Douglas Jardine on the 1932-33 Ashes tour: "Leave our crocs alone, Beefy - they're the only friends you've got out here." Either way, Botham should probably be thankful his celestial scriptwriters didn't put Ian Chappell on the boat.