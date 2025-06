Piyush Chawla , the former India legspinner, has called time on a professional career that spanned over two decades. Chawla, 36, played three Tests, 25 ODIs and seven T20Is, with his last appearance for India coming back in 2012 at the T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2024-25 was Chawla's final appearance in domestic cricket, a tournament he had committed to play in the hope of featuring in IPL 2025. He went unsold at the mega auction in November and was subsequently part of ESPNcricinfo's programming during the tournament.

Chawla came into the limelight as a 16-year-old when he bowled Sachin Tendulkar with a googly in the 2005 Challenger Trophy. In 2006, he earned a Test debut against England in Mohali, soon after being a part of India's Under-19 World Cup squad, which also featured the likes of Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja.

His career hit the high notes between 2007 and 2011, when he was part of India's T20 World Cup winning squad, the ODI squad that recorded a tri-series win in Australia in 2008, as well as India's ODI World Cup winning squad in 2011.

Chawla represented Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat in domestic cricket, picking up 446 first-class wickets in 137 matches. In a parting note on Instagram, Chawla thanked his coaches KK Gautam and late Pankaj Saraswat, among others.