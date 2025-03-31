Scott Kuggeleijn breaks record for fastest fifty in NZ first-class cricket

Northern Districts' Scott Kuggeleijn has broken the record for the fastest fifty, recorded in terms of balls, in New Zealand first-class cricket with his 19-ball effort against Otago in the final round of the 2024-25 Plunket Shield in Dunedin . Former New Zealand allrounder Andre Adams had previously hit a 20-ball half-century for Auckland on his first-class debut against Otago back in 1997-98.

Promoted to open the batting alongside captain Jeet Raval - this was the first time that Kuggeleijn was batting above No.4 in first-class cricket - Kuggeleijn led ND's push for victory, and the Plunket Shield title, with 71 off 26 balls at a strike rate of 273.07.

Kuggeleijn whipped the fourth ball he had faced from Matthew Bacon for six and in the seamer's next over, Kuggeleijn hit full tilt, taking him for two sixes and as many fours. ND headed to lunch on the third day on 38 for 3 in three overs, with a lead of 304. Upon resumption, Kuggeleijn lined up left-arm fast bowler Andrew Hazeldine , swatting him for a brace of boundaries.

Kuggeleijn then charged to a sub-20-ball fifty when he launched Hazeldine for another six in the sixth over. ND were 70 for 0 at that point, with Raval on 14 off 16 balls at the other end. This was Kuggeleijn's second half-century in the game, having already scored an unbeaten 53 off 32 balls in ND's first-innings 411 for 7 declared.

Otago made the opening breakthrough when Jarrod McKay had Raval holing out. ND then bumped Neil Wagner, who was playing his last domestic fixture in New Zealand , up to No.3 and gave him the license to have a free hit. Wagner joined the fun, cracking three sixes during his unbeaten 27 off 11 balls.

Kuggeleijn had looked good for his fifth first-class hundred until Toby Hart intervened. The debutant bounced Kuggeleijn out from round the wicket, but by then ND's lead had already crossed 350.

Wagner dragged it past 400 with his blows in the company of Bharat Popli, who made an unbeaten 21 off 13 balls. Otago used four bowlers with each of them having economy rates of ten or more.

ND tightened the screws on Otago when they were reduced to 103 for 3; Otago were 120 at 3 at stumps on the third day in their pursuit of 407. In his last innings in New Zealand domestic cricket, Wagner had Dale Phillips , the brother of New Zealand international Glenn, caught in the cordon with a back-of-a-length delivery that reared up and left him in the channel.

Raval then bowled both opener Jacob Cumming and No.3 Luke Georgeson with his part-time legspin. Fourteen of his 40 first-class wickets have come in the last two rounds of the Plunket Shield. Midway through the 37th over, Kuggeleijn pulled up with a potential injury, with Raval calling up part-timer Robert 'Donnell to complete the over. Thanks to Kuggeleijn's record-breaking knock with the ball, though, ND are still ahead in the race to the Plunket title.

ND have a chance to send Wagner off with the Plunket title on Tuesday. Wagner, though, will continue to remain active as a player in county cricket in England, having signed with a yet-to-be-revealed team.

Ahead of the 2024-25 domestic season, Kuggeleijn had opted for a casual contract with ND to make himself available for franchise cricket outside of New Zealand. As a result, he missed the Super Smash, New Zealand's domestic T20 competition, and instead turned out for Dubai Capitals in the UAE's ILT20 and won the title with them. Prior to that, he represented Sudur Paschim Royals in the Nepal Premier League.