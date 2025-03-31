Neil Wagner returns to Durham for final four months of 2025 season

Neil Wagner , the former New Zealand fast bowler, will return to Durham for the final four months of the season, with his first appearance set for their home County Championship clash with Sussex on June 22.

Wagner, 39, claimed 260 wickets in 64 Tests for New Zealand, from 2012 until his international retirement in February 2024, earning plaudits along the way for his indefatigable left-arm line of attack. He announced his New Zealand domestic retirement last week but said he still had plans to play county cricket.

He made a one-off Championship appearance for Durham against Nottinghamshire last season, claiming four first-innings wickets to set up an innings win, but managed just three further List A games before his short stint was curtailed by injury.

In total, Wagner has claimed 841 first-class wickets in more than 200 first-class appearances, and his return will shore up Durham's fast-bowling stocks, which are set to be hit this summer by Brydon Carse's likely inclusion in England's Test plans.

"I am extremely excited to join Durham again!" Wagner said. "I loved and enjoyed my short time their last season, which was unfortunately shortened by injury, but I feel like have some unfinished business with wanting to contribute and play a role for a great club.

"I met some awesome people during my last time in Durham and can't wait to join up with the lads again and play some exciting cricket."

Durham is Wagner's fifth county, following appearances for Northampton, Lancashire, Essex and Somerset.

Director of Cricket, Marcus North said: "We are delighted that Neil is returning to Durham this season for a large block of the summer.

"We saw during his short spell with us last season how much of an influential character he was in the changing room, so when the opportunity presented for Neil to return it was an easy decision.