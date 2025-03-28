Kemar Roach back at Surrey for start of Championship

Kemar Roach , the West Indies fast bowler, will return to Surrey for his fifth consecutive season of County Championship cricket after signing a deal to play in the first four rounds.

Roach has taken 93 wickets at 25.60 in 28 first-class appearances for Surrey, the defending champions, playing a key role in the club's three consecutive title wins. He will be available for the season-opener against Essex, starting next Friday, as well as games against Hampshire, Sussex and Somerset.

"I've enjoyed every moment of my time with Surrey over the last four years and I'm excited to join up with the team again," Roach said.

"The Kia Oval is my second home and the environment led by Alec Stewart, Gareth Batty and Rory Burns is one of the best I've been a part of. I'm looking forward to contributing to more success for Surrey in whatever way that I can."

Roach's arrival adds further depth to a bowling attack that has been strengthened by the signing of Matt Fisher from Yorkshire over the offseason, with New Zealand allrounder Nathan Smith also due to join the club from May.

Alec Stewart, Surrey's high performance cricket advisor, said: "Kemar has been a big part of our dressing room in the last four years and it is great to have him back. His quality, work ethic, and commitment to the club speak for itself.