Podcast - Tim Southee on the New Zealand culture of consistency and class

Southee tells ESPNcricinfo some of the secrets behind what makes New Zealand what they are

ESPNcricinfo staff
08-Mar-2025 • 1 hr ago
Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Tim Southee - together for New Zealand probably for the last time, New Zealand vs PNG, Tarouba,T20 World Cup 2024, June 17, 2024

Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Tim Southee - a trio that has seen it all together  •  Getty Images

Another ICC tournament, and it's another deep run for New Zealand. What is it about the team and the culture around it that allows them to consistently compete at the highest level?
With the Champions Trophy final coming up, Tim Southee joins Yash Jha on the Stump Mic podcast to share his thoughts on the New Zealand way, which makes them ever-present contenders on the biggest cricketing stage.
Tim Southee, New Zealand, ICC Champions Trophy

