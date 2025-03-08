Podcast - Tim Southee on the New Zealand culture of consistency and class
Southee tells ESPNcricinfo some of the secrets behind what makes New Zealand what they are
Another ICC tournament, and it's another deep run for New Zealand. What is it about the team and the culture around it that allows them to consistently compete at the highest level?
With the Champions Trophy final coming up, Tim Southee joins Yash Jha on the Stump Mic podcast to share his thoughts on the New Zealand way, which makes them ever-present contenders on the biggest cricketing stage.