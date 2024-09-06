Matches (8)
Feature

Powerplay podcast: Ultimate allrounders - juggling cricket and motherhood

Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Down and Masabata Klaas share their experiences of becoming mothers amid elite sporting careers

ESPNcricinfo staff
06-Sep-2024 • 17 mins ago
Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu in their Melbourne Renegades kit with their daughter Grace Marie

Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu in their Melbourne Renegades kit with their daughter Grace Marie  •  Lea Tahuhu/Twitter

On ESPNcricinfo's Powerplay podcast, Valkerie Baynes and Firdose Moonda recently caught up with Lauren Down, the New Zealand batter who toured England just six months after giving birth, as well as her team-mate Lea Tahuhu and South Africa's Masabata Klaas, who has just been named winner of the Makhaya Ntini Power of Cricket Award. They share their experiences of becoming mothers amid elite sporting careers, while Baynes and Moonda look at various boards' approaches to pregnancy and parenthood in a rapidly changing landscape which has seen cricket playing catch-up to other employers.
