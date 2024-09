Wolvaardt, Jansen win big at CSA Annual Awards

Klaas had her daughter Rethabile in 2013, just before South Africa's women's cricket professionalised, and she has been a single mother though her career. She took three years out of the game but with the support of her own mother, Paulinah, was able to return to cricket and played a key role in South Africa's automatic qualification to the 2021 50-over World Cup. She became the 10th women's bowler to take a hat-trick, doing it against Pakistan in 2019. She is seventh on South Africa's all-time ODI wicket-takers' list and sixth in T20Is. Earlier this year, she spoke to ESPNcricnfo's Powerplay podcast about her journey in the game and how she has taken on a mentoring role in the women's side. Klaas and other cricketing mothers were also on the most recent episode of Powerplay