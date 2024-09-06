Wolvaardt, Jansen win big at CSA Annual Awards

Fittingly, she was named the Women's ODI Player of the Year and Women's T20I Player of the Year. Her popularity among her team-mates and supporters was clear as she also took home the Players' Player of the Year and Fans' Player of the Year awards.

The awards recognise achievements from May 1, 2023 to April 30, 2024, so performances at June's Men's T20 World Cup and in Test and T20I series in West Indies will be considered only at next year's events. The reason for the awards being held in September rather than immediately after the season in May is because CSA's sponsors require all nationally contracted players to appear at the ceremony and that would not be possible in May because of the IPL.