Jayasuriya: 'Overseas five-for something I had targeted for a long time'

Prabath Jayasuriya now has ten five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. For context, that's more than all but the three greatest Sri Lanka bowlers - Muttiah Muralitharan (67), Rangana Herath (34) and Chaminda Vaas (12).

That Jayasuriya has got to double-figures in a mere 18 Tests is a reflection of how consistent he has been. But there is also the suggestion that his Test record looks especially snazzy because he's played so many Tests in Galle (spin-bowling heaven, essentially). There is some truth to this - eight of his Tests have been in Galle, and eight of his five-fors came there. So this five-for, in Gqeberha , has meant a lot.

Jayasuriya plays in a team in which on the spiciest greentops they can genuinely consider leaving out a spinner entirely and, in fact, they had almost made that choice for this second Test. But the way this game has played out, Sri Lanka would not still be in the match - however marginally - were it not for Jayasuriya's 5 for 129 in the second innings.

"An overseas five-for is something that I had targeted for a long time," Jayasuriya said after the fourth day. "Getting wickets away from home was something I had worried about at times, because people questioned my ability to do that. When we play outside home, and in SENA [South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia] countries, my role is quite different. I always try to do what I can do for the team. I'm very happy I was able to get this five-wicket haul in a place like South Africa."

Much of his success on day four, when he took three wickets including that of the series' best batter Temba Bavuma, came from bowling over the wicket into the rough outside the right-handers' leg stump.

"It's still a good pitch to bat on, and will be tomorrow as well," he said. "The decision was between bowling into areas that were still good for batting, or to bowl into areas where there was some help in the surface. At that time, between the captain, coach and head coach, we decided to try that strategy [of bowling into the rough], and it was successful."

Prabath Jayasuriya celebrates one of his five wickets in the second dig • Associated Press

Jayasuriya had returns of 1 for 84 on a very grassy surface that did not have a lot of turn on offer in the first innings. But he revealed that he was unhappy with his bowling in that innings, and made tweaks to be in better shape for the second.

"In the first innings, I wasn't able to pitch the ball exactly where I wanted," Jayasuriya said. "Afterwards, I went to the spin-bowling coach Piyal Wijetunge , and to our analyst-coach Jehan Mubarak , and looked at the videos before I came to bowl in the second innings.

"There was a technical error, and I was able to come the next day, train for a bit, and though I wasn't able to fix it 100%, I was able to get it about 90% right."

Jayasuriya likely has a further role to play in this Test - with the bat, he is the next man in. If Sri Lanka are to clinch an unlikely victory from this position (they are 143 runs shy, with five wickets in hand), they will almost certainly need runs from him as well.