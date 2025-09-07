Subrayen's bowling action cleared by independent testing centre
South Africa allrounder was reported for a suspect action last month in Australia and hasn't played since
South Africa's offspin-allrounder Prenelan Subrayen's bowling action has been found to be legal by an independent testing centre. Subrayen, who has one Test and one ODI cap to his name, was reported for a suspect action last month in Australia and has not played since.
While Subrayen was never suspended from bowling, South Africa chose to rest him for their remaining matches in Australia and did not name him in their squad for their ongoing series in England. Subrayen was tested in Brisbane on August 26 and an ICC statement confirmed that "the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations".
This is the third time Subrayen's action has come under scrutiny. In December 2012, his action was deemed illegal and he was placed in a Cricket South Africa rehabilitation program. He was cleared to bowl again in January 2013. A year later he was reported during a Champions League T20 tournament in India and then suspended from bowling in November 2015 when all his deliveries were found to exceed the 15-degree limit. After failing a reassessment in January 2016, he was cleared to resume bowling in March that year.
Subrayen has been playing in South Africa's domestic system since 2011 and made his Test debut against Zimbabwe in July. He remains part of South Africa's plans as they build to the next two white-ball World Cups.
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket