Clinical Gladiators stand in the way of Qalandars juggernaut

This year, they have meticulously worked to remove weaknesses from their side, while Qalandars appear to have done a phenomenally good job of papering over theirs. A Qalandars victory is probably what the narrative wants, the sponsors favour, and, of course, what Lahore's crowd, in this newly refurbished stadium, demands. But in this interminable, unhappy year for Pakistan cricket, the only constant has been you don't often get what you wish for. And for followers of the national side who might have forgotten what a happy team looks like, perhaps that is why this Qalandars unit feels quite this captivating.