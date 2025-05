Clinical Gladiators stand in the way of Qalandars juggernaut

Stringing it all together is Shaheen Afridi , who continues to have his captaincy nous, leadership abilities, form, pace and fitness questioned. Having been through the full gamut of highs and lows with the national side, he has cut a forlorn figure in the Pakistan green of late. In Qalandars' pastel reinterpretation of the colour, though, he can produce some of his most stirring performances. In an environment where respect and affection for him are never in any doubt, he has soared yet again close to the top of the wickets charts, culminating in figures of 3.1-1-3-3 as Qalandars blew United away. He is on the cusp of a third PSL title as captain, one that, thanks to Qalandars snowballing momentum, suddenly feels inevitable.