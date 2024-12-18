Ashwin's record 11 Player-of-the-Series Test performances

Ashwin's first series award away came in a tough series in which India had to turn over a 0-1 deficit. He became the first Indian spinner to take 20 or more wickets in an away series containing three or fewer Tests. In the first Test, he claimed his maiden 10-wicket haul outside India, and his seven wickets in the second Test secured India's 278-run victory. He dismissed Kumar Sangakkara four times in four innings in what was the batter's final Test series.