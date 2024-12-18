Ashwin's record 11 Player-of-the-Series Test performances
Ashwin finishes his Test career with the joint-most number of Player-of-the-Series awards in Tests
Omkar Mankame
18-Dec-2024 • 4 hrs ago
R Ashwin announced his international retirement after the Brisbane Test on Wednesday. Among other records he's piled on, he also finished his Test career with the joint-most number of Player-of-the-Series awards (11) in Tests, tied with Muthiah Muralidaran. A look back at all those performances:
#1
West Indies in India, 2011-12
3 Tests, 121 runs, 22 wickets
West Indies in India, 2011-12
3 Tests, 121 runs, 22 wickets
After taking 13 wickets in India's victories in the first two Tests, R Ashwin showcased his all-round brilliance at the Wankhede Stadium with a century and a nine-wicket match haul. With India needing two runs to win and just one wicket in hand, Ashwin managed a single before being run out on the final delivery of the series, leading to the rare instance of a match being drawn with the scores level.
Related
#2
New Zealand in India, 2012
2 Tests, 69 runs, 18 wickets
New Zealand in India, 2012
2 Tests, 69 runs, 18 wickets
New Zealand's batting lineup, featuring Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill and Brendon McCullum, had no answer to Ashwin's spin. He finished the Hyderabad Test with 12 for 85, his first ten-wicket haul in Tests, and followed it up with another six wickets in Bengaluru as India won 2-0.
#3
Australia in India, 2012-13
4 Tests, 20 runs, 29 wickets After a poor home series against England, Ashwin finished as the highest wicket-taker in the series against Australia, with 29 wickets at 20.10, starring in India's first 4-0 series series win in Tests. In the opening Test in Chennai, his hometown, he set the tone with a match haul of 12 for 198. Ashwin took two more five-wicket hauls in the remainder of the series and often bowled with the new ball, something that would become a staple at home for the rest of his career.
Australia in India, 2012-13
4 Tests, 20 runs, 29 wickets After a poor home series against England, Ashwin finished as the highest wicket-taker in the series against Australia, with 29 wickets at 20.10, starring in India's first 4-0 series series win in Tests. In the opening Test in Chennai, his hometown, he set the tone with a match haul of 12 for 198. Ashwin took two more five-wicket hauls in the remainder of the series and often bowled with the new ball, something that would become a staple at home for the rest of his career.
#4
India in Sri Lanka, 2015
3 Tests, 94 runs, 21 wickets
India in Sri Lanka, 2015
3 Tests, 94 runs, 21 wickets
Ashwin's first series award away came in a tough series in which India had to turn over a 0-1 deficit. He became the first Indian spinner to take 20 or more wickets in an away series containing three or fewer Tests. In the first Test, he claimed his maiden 10-wicket haul outside India, and his seven wickets in the second Test secured India's 278-run victory. He dismissed Kumar Sangakkara four times in four innings in what was the batter's final Test series.
#5
South Africa in India, 2015-16
4 Tests, 101 runs, 31 wickets
South Africa in India, 2015-16
4 Tests, 101 runs, 31 wickets
In India's sixth Test series win since his debut, Ashwin picked up his fifth Player-of-the-Series award, going level with Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. His haul of 31 wickets in the series remains the second-highest by an Indian bowler in seven or fewer innings, after Harbhajan Singh's 32 wickets against Australia in 2000-01. On raging turners, Ashwin tormented South Africa's batters, dismissing Dean Elgar four times and AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis twice each as India won 3-0.
#6
India in West Indies, 2016
4 Tests, 235 runs, 17 wickets
India in West Indies, 2016
4 Tests, 235 runs, 17 wickets
Promoted to No. 6 in the first three Tests for India to play five specialist bowlers, Ashwin scored centuries in Antigua and St Lucia. With the ball, he took 7 for 83 in the second innings in Antigua and backed it up with 5 for 52 in the first innings in Jamaica. Having won Player-of-the-Match awards in both India's victories in the four-match series, Ashwin was the obvious choice for Player of the series.
#7
New Zealand in India, 2016-17
3 Tests, 71 runs, 27 wickets
New Zealand in India, 2016-17
3 Tests, 71 runs, 27 wickets
A series haul of 27 wickets, including a career-best match haul of 13 for 140 in the third Test in Indore, propelled Ashwin back to the top of the ICC Test rankings for bowlers. His series haul is the second-highest by any Indian bowler in a three-Test series, again behind Harbhajan Singh's 32 wickets. Ashwin had opened the series with a 10-wicket haul in Kanpur and continued to hold it over New Zealand's batters as India won 3-0.
#8
England in India, 2020-21
4 Tests, 189 runs, 32 wickets
England in India, 2020-21
4 Tests, 189 runs, 32 wickets
In another stellar series with both ball and bat, Ashwin scored a century at Chepauk, his first Test ton in almost five years, and finished with 32 wickets from four Test matches. He went past 400 wickets in the series, becoming the fastest to get there in terms of balls bowled (21,242). He also made headlines during the series by speaking against criticism of spin-friendly pitches, saying it was no different from pitches that assisted seam on the first day.
#9
New Zealand in India, 2021-22
2 Tests, 70 runs, 14 wickets Continuing his dominance over New Zealand at home, Ashwin provided crucial lower-order contributions in the first Test in Kanpur while taking six wickets. He took 4 for 8 and 4 for 34 in Mumbai to seal India's 1-0 win.
New Zealand in India, 2021-22
2 Tests, 70 runs, 14 wickets Continuing his dominance over New Zealand at home, Ashwin provided crucial lower-order contributions in the first Test in Kanpur while taking six wickets. He took 4 for 8 and 4 for 34 in Mumbai to seal India's 1-0 win.
#10
Australia in India, 2022-23
4 Tests, 86 runs, 25 wickets
Australia in India, 2022-23
4 Tests, 86 runs, 25 wickets
After being outbowled by Ravindra Jadeja and Nathan Lyon in the 2017 home Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Ashwin topped the wicket charts six years later and shared the Player-of-the-Series award with Jadeja, who took 22 wickets. After taking eight wickets in Kanpur, Ashwin bowled a memorable over on day one in Delhi, dismissing both Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith with outstanding deliveries. He showed he was in top form by even managing a five-for on a flat Ahmedabad track in the fourth Test. India's 2-1 series win was their fourth straight over Australia.
#11
Bangladesh in India, 2024
2 Tests, 114 runs, 11 wickets
Bangladesh in India, 2024
2 Tests, 114 runs, 11 wickets
With India in trouble at 144 for 6 on day one in Chennai, Ashwin scored a fluent century, his first in three years and his second on his home ground. He went on to take 6 for 88 in the second innings, making it the fourth time in his career he had scored a hundred and taken a five-for in the same Test. He added five more wickets to his series tally in Kanpur as India romped to a 2-0 win.
Omkar Mankame is a multi-platform writer for ESPNcricinfo