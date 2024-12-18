Matches (7)
What They Said About

'A GOAT retires' - The cricket world reacts to R Ashwin's retirement

Team-mates and opposition players pay tribute to one of the best allrounders of the modern era after his retirement announcement

ESPNcricinfo staff
18-Dec-2024 • 1 hr ago
R Ashwin waves to the Chepauk crowd, India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Chennai, 1st day, September 19, 2024

R Ashwin waves to the Chepauk crowd  •  AFP/Getty Images

R Ashwin, India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, called time on his international career at the end of the Gabba Test. Here's how the cricket world reacted to his announcement
