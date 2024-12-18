'A GOAT retires' - The cricket world reacts to R Ashwin's retirement
Team-mates and opposition players pay tribute to one of the best allrounders of the modern era after his retirement announcement
I've played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you're retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me. I've enjoyed every bit of the journey with you ash, your skill and match winning contributions to Indian… pic.twitter.com/QGQ2Z7pAgc— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 18, 2024
a GOAT retires— DK (@DineshKarthik) December 18, 2024
Well done on what's been an outstanding career . Proud to have played with you and definitely the greatest ever to have played from TAMILNADU. @ashwinravi99
Much love and enjoy some leisurely time with family and friends #INDvAUS #ashwin#legend
Congratulations @ashwinravi99 on a phenomenal cricket career. Your ambition as a test cricketer was admirable. Well done for being the flag bearer of Indian spin for more than a decade. Be very proud of your achievements and hopefully see you more often now.— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 18, 2024
.@ashwinravi99, your journey has been nothing short of extraordinary! With over 700 international wickets and a keen cricketing mind, you are one of the finest to have graced the field. Congratulations on a stellar career, and here's to an even brighter future off the field! pic.twitter.com/60lbNnyPi8— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) December 18, 2024
Congratulations on an incredible journey, @ashwinravi99! Standing at slip was never a dull moment with you bowling, every ball felt like a chance waiting to happen. All the best for your next chapter! pic.twitter.com/HhBUHVPu3v— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) December 18, 2024
Congratulations Ash on your spectacular Journey. You have been a great ambassador for #TeamIndia and wishing you all the very best for all future endeavours #ThankYouAsh @ashwinravi99— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) December 18, 2024
A legend of the game, @ashwinravi99 has been an inspiration with his skill, passion, and unmatched cricketing mind. Wishing him all the best for the next chapter. Thank you for the countless memories and contributions to cricket! pic.twitter.com/ZlRbIM6PHp— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) December 18, 2024
Thanks @ashwinravi99 .. Have loved watching you play for India ..— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 18, 2024
One of the greatest to have played our game. I have enjoyed our interactions @ashwinravi99 and I can only wish you the very best in life. What you leave behind puts you among the best and there is a page in the Hall of Fame for you. pic.twitter.com/Jjlg8tyq7k— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 18, 2024
Emotional moments from the Indian dressing room #AUSvINDOnStar #BorderGavaskarTrophy #Ashwin #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/92a4NqNsyP