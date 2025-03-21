R Ashwin to get a street named after him in Chennai
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to rename Ramakrishnapuram 1st Street in West Mambalam in his honour
R Ashwin is set to get a street named after him in his home city Chennai. According to Times of India, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to rename Ramakrishnapuram 1st Street in West Mambalam - the locality where Ashwin resides - in his honour.
The report further stated that Carrom Ball Event and Marketing Company Private Limited, owned by Ashwin, had submitted the proposal, requesting either Arya Gowda Road in the locality or Ramakrishnapuram 1st Street be named after him. GCC chose to rename the latter after a review.
Ashwin, who retired from international cricket in December, will play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025, having played for the franchise from 2009 to 2015. CSK had to beat Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a four-way bidding war to acquire Ashwin at the mega auction for INR 9.75 crore.
Several cricketers have had streets named after them across the world. Former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar has three in Wellington, Thanjavur and Kasargod, Kapil Dev also has one in Wellington while there is a street named after Greg Chappell in Queensland. In 2020, a new housing estate in Rockbank suburb of Melbourne had streets named after Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Virat Kohli, Garry Sobers, Jacques Kallis and some others.