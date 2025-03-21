R Ashwin to get a street named after him in Chennai

The report further stated that Carrom Ball Event and Marketing Company Private Limited, owned by Ashwin, had submitted the proposal, requesting either Arya Gowda Road in the locality or Ramakrishnapuram 1st Street be named after him. GCC chose to rename the latter after a review.

Several cricketers have had streets named after them across the world. Former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar has three in Wellington, Thanjavur and Kasargod, Kapil Dev also has one in Wellington while there is a street named after Greg Chappell in Queensland. In 2020, a new housing estate in Rockbank suburb of Melbourne had streets named after Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, Virat Kohli, Garry Sobers, Jacques Kallis and some others.