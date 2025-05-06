R Sridhar to conduct '10-day fielding programme' for Sri Lanka men's and women's teams
The former India fielding coach will be working with the national squads, emerging squads, premier club players, national U-19 team, and women's A team
R Sridhar, India's former fielding coach, will conduct a "comprehensive 10-day fielding programme" for both top men's and women's cricketers in Sri Lanka.
SLC announced that Sridhar would be working with the "men's and women's national squads, emerging squads, premier club players, and the national U19 team, and women's 'A' team as well". The national women's team may only be available for part of that programme, however, as they are currently playing a tri-series against India and South Africa, set to finish on May 11.
"Sridhar, a BCCI Level 3 qualified coach, brings a wealth of experience, having served as India's fielding coach across more than 300 international matches from 2014 to 2021," the SLC release said. It added that Sridhar will "begin the program with the Sri Lanka national men's team and subsequently train other squads, where he will conduct fielding drills, skill-specific training, and simulated match scenarios, to replicate game conditions.:
SLC has occasionally brought in foreign coaches to run short programmes such as this, over the years. In 2024, they had Rajasthan Royals' high performance director Zubin Bharucha conduct a brief programme aimed at raising batting standards. Wasim Akram and Jonty Rhodes had also been hired to run brief bowling and fielding programmes respectively, in the last 10 years.