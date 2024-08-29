Matches (15)
Radha Yadav affected by floods in Vadodara

India left-arm spinner thanked rescue forces for helping her out of a difficult situation

ESPNcricinfo staff
29-Aug-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Radha Yadav was the only bowler to take a wicket for India for the longest time, India vs South Africa, 1st T20I, Chennai, July 5, 2024

Radha Yadav is in India's squad for the T20 World Cup  •  BCCI

India left-arm spinner Radha Yadav needed assistance during the flooding in Vadodara in Gujarat and has thanked the National Disaster Response Force for coming to her aid.
"We were stuck in a very bad situation. Thank you so much NDRF for rescuing us," Yadav posted on Instagram on Wednesday night.
The video in her post shows the surrounding areas submerged in water and rescue personnel approaching on a raft. People can also be seen wading through chest-high water.
Several areas in Gujarat have been affected by floods in recent days. As per reports on Thursday, 28 people had died and nearly 18,000 had to be relocated to safe areas because of rain and flood-related incidents.
Yadav is a part of India's 15-member squad for the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup , which begins on October 3. India are grouped with defending champions Australia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand, and play their opening game against New Zealand on October 4.
Yadav was last in action in the women's Asia Cup, where she took a three-wicket haul in the semi-final against Bangladesh.
Yadav has played 80 T20Is for India, returning 90 wickets. Her appearances have been more limited in ODIs, with one wicket from four matches.
