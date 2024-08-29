Radha Yadav affected by floods in Vadodara

India left-arm spinner Radha Yadav needed assistance during the flooding in Vadodara in Gujarat and has thanked the National Disaster Response Force for coming to her aid.

"We were stuck in a very bad situation. Thank you so much NDRF for rescuing us," Yadav posted on Instagram on Wednesday night.

The video in her post shows the surrounding areas submerged in water and rescue personnel approaching on a raft. People can also be seen wading through chest-high water.

Several areas in Gujarat have been affected by floods in recent days. As per reports on Thursday, 28 people had died and nearly 18,000 had to be relocated to safe areas because of rain and flood-related incidents.

Yadav was last in action in the women's Asia Cup, where she took a three-wicket haul in the semi-final against Bangladesh