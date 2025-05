Rajasthan Royals choose to chase in must-win game against Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to bowl against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2025 fixture in Jaipur. Coming into this game from the high of their 14-year-old opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi scoring a match-winning century, they had to deal with a significant setback. Sandeep Sharma , one of their key players, has been sidelined with injury (broken finger), much like their regular captain Sanju Samson (abdominal strain) leaving the team under-strength at an important time.