Captain Jaydev Unadkat wants Saurashtra's transition 'to be smooth'

Saurashtra have started the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season on a disappointing note. In four games so far, they have drawn and lost two each. Those results have put them seventh in their group, but their captain Jaydev Unadkat believes that his side is going "through a period of transition". This season, Saurashtra have already had three debutants in the four matches they have played so far.

"Efforts are being made to give opportunities to youngsters. As captain, I want this change to be smooth," Unadkat told ESPNcricinfo. "We want young players to come forward, and we want them to be given maximum opportunities. I want young players to settle in our team during my captaincy."

Over the last five Ranji seasons dating back to 2018-19, Saurashtra have made the final three times. Unadkat was their captain on each occasion, having even led his side to the title twice - in 2019-20 and 2022-23. Saurashtra also made the quarter-final last year, but this season, they run the risk of getting eliminated in the group stages. But Unadkat understands that a change of guard is inevitable, as seniors like Sheldon Jackson (38), Cheteshwar Pujara (36) and Arpit Vasavada (36) are near the end of their careers. Even Dharmendrasinh Jadeja is 34 while Unadkat himself is 33 years old.

"It is not that players keep coming and going," he said. "We know that when a transition period comes for a team, the performance goes up and down; but this is a part of this game."

Despite that, as captain, Unadkat remains focused on how to guide his side to a win each time he takes the field.

"If you ask me what is most important for me, then I would say that I keep thinking about ways of taking Saurashtra to victory. I think about my team. When I wake up in the morning, the first thought that comes to my mind is how our team will win, and how it will become better. This is the biggest motivation for me right now."

Jaydev Unadkat had played 11 games for SRH in IPL 2024 • Associated Press

'IPL auction nothing new for me'

Unadkat is one of 1574 players to enter the mega auction for IPL 2025 , which will be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah . Last year, he played 11 games for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), which was the eighth different side he was representing since his debut in 2010. While Unadkat is hopeful to make it back to SRH for the 2025 tournament, he doesn't mind getting a new team either.

"I am definitely very excited about the auction. The auction is nothing new for me," he said. "Mega auction is a big opportunity, but whatever the results of the auction, I am fully prepared to accept it... Hopefully, SRH will select me in their team again. But even if they don't - or something else happens - I am ready for it.

"I played for eight teams; now even if there is a ninth team - or I get a chance for any team - I don't have any problem. If I get my bowling role and I get to play, I will be satisfied. Earlier, I was with Lucknow [Super Giants, in 2023]; before that, I was in Mumbai [Indians, in 2022]. I got [to play] very few matches there, but still I was very happy in that set-up."