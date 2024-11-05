Matured Shreyas Gopal focused on 'delivering under pressure'

At 29, Shreyas Gopal believes he's at his bowling peak. Glimpses of this were evident last week when he single-handedly delivered Karnataka's first win of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, against Bihar

Sure, the opponents weren't the most-fancied, but with two set batters - Babul Kumar and Sakibul Gani - having put together a century stand on the final day, Karnataka were running out of time. But when Mayank Agarwal, the captain, threw the ball to Shreyas in a last-ditch effort to salvage something, the tide turned.

Shreyas picked up four wickets in a hurry as Bihar lost 8 for 76 to set up a 69-run target, which Karnataka achieved easily under fading light. Shreyas finished with a match haul of 8 for 98.

For Shreyas, who is seven short of 250 first-class wickets, creating an impact and delivering under pressure has been a prime focus. This performance must have underlined those attributes.

With K Gowtham not in the reckoning, Vidwath Kaverappa injured, and Prasidh Krishna with India A in Australia, the timing of Shreyas' performance couldn't have been better.

"I'm delighted to be back where I belong," he says. "Last year I went to Kerala only because I was guaranteed to start across all formats. Towards the end of my first Karnataka stint, I wasn't getting chances consistently across formats. I had lost my IPL contract as well [in 2023]."

Shreyas didn't perform all that badly for Kerala. During the 2023-24 Ranji season, he picked up 16 wickets in six games , and hit one century and one half-century in his 272 runs, largely in the lower middle order.

"[Chahal] is one of my favourite bowlers currently and there's no shame in saying that. The way he uses his variations and when he uses them is really phenomenal"

Those performances went a long way in Mumbai Indians picking him for the IPL. But with Piyush Chawla preferred as their No. 1 Indian spinner, Shreyas played just three games. Yet, the confidence from his domestic season was reassuring.

"Those innings and wickets gave me that confidence," Shreyas says. "I want to try and set that bar as high as possible and give it to the next generation to take over. My whole thing is to do as well as I can [once again for Karnataka]."

Over the years, Shreyas has enjoyed learning his craft. In this journey of self-discovery, he has had a number of fruitful conversations with Yuzvendra Chahal . "He is one of my favourite bowlers currently and there's no shame in saying that," Shreyas says. "The way he uses his variations and when he uses them is really phenomenal."

The one thing they share in common is the love for bowling at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the key to success is "overcoming fear of being hit" as much as it is about consistency and variations.

"It's always difficult to bowl here," Shreyas explains. "But again, if you keep saying 'difficult, difficult' when you get the ball, you're not helping matters. You have no choice but to bowl here. You have to try and look at the conditions. There has to be something in it that you can try and extract.

"Whether it is angles, whether it is the wind, whether it is the longer boundary, whether it is speed or trajectory - anything. You have to try and evolve. I've focused on that over the years."

Shreyas believes he is a lot more mature and calmer to take setbacks in his stride now, like missing an IPL season or not being an all-format regular for Karnataka previously. He wants to channel this maturity now.

"A 20-year-old version of myself wouldn't have this experience," he says. "The first few games of my IPL, even in the odd game, when I got taken for a few runs, it used to really affect me a lot more.

"But it takes a lot of bowling and a lot of matches, whether it is IPL, SMAT, Ranji, India A - it takes a lot of games to be able to come to a stage where you're like, this has happened, these are my learnings, and I take this from here and I ensure I don't keep making the same mistakes."

Shreyas Gopal has six hundreds in first-class cricket • PTI

While continuing to evolve as a bowler, Shreyas has also fine-tuned his batting. Six first-class hundreds and nearly 3500 runs are the proof. Much of these have been in the company of the lower order, because he has primarily batted at No. 6-7, unlike in age-group cricket where he was a top-order batter.

"Very honestly, when I was in my early 20s, there were a couple of years where I didn't do very well with the bat," he says. "So, it kind of took away a little bit of confidence. But then, you do realise that you have scored so many runs for a reason and there has to be a way to come out of it. And it's probably just bad form.

"It's something that you've not dealt with, or you've not thought about it. So I did start putting a lot of thought in it in the last five-six years about my batting. I wanted to take it to the next level. I wanted to win matches with the bat as well. I was winning matches with the ball.

"I'm glad that in the last few years, I've been able to do that. And, you know, I'm very happy sometimes when people ask me, are you a bowler who can bat or a batsman who can bowl that? I still want to be someone that when I walk into bat, they're like, this guy can score a lot of runs."

Looking ahead, Shreyas realises India could be amid a spin transition at some point in the immediate future. And he wants to put his hand up to join what seems like a long queue already, with Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Saurabh Kumar and Manav Suthar in it.

Shreyas is focused on impact performances - like the one he came up with in Patna - rather than setting any numbers.

"It's about creating an impact, adding value, whether it's a four-wicket haul instead of five, or a 60 on a tough track instead of 120 on a flat track. If I can do these consistently and we win, I'll automatically put my hand up to be noticed.