Wait for Shami's comeback continues
Shami has been recovering from an ankle injury
Mohammed Shami remains out of action even as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury that has sidelined him since November last year.
Speaking at an event last month, Shami had said that he had started bowling at his "100%" and that the "results are good". He didn't find a place in Bengal's squad for the next two rounds of the Ranji Trophy, where they take on Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.
Anustup Majumdar, the veteran batter, will continue to lead the side with Abhimanyu Easwaran away in Australia turning out for India A against Australia A. Abhimanyu's state mates Abishek Porel and Mukesh Kumar are also part of that tour, while Akash Deep, who hasn't been part of the Ranji Trophy yet as he has been a part of the India Test side, isn't included either.
Bengal squad: Anustup Majumdar (capt), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sudip Chatterjee, Sudip Gharami, Shahbaz Ahmed, Writtick Chatterjee, Avilin Ghosh, Shuvam Dey, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Pradipta Pramanik, Aamir Gani, Ishan Porel, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Mohammed Kaif, Rohit Kumar, Rishav Vivek