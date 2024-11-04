Wait for Shami's comeback continues

Anustup Majumdar, the veteran batter, will continue to lead the side with Abhimanyu Easwaran away in Australia turning out for India A against Australia A. Abhimanyu's state mates Abishek Porel and Mukesh Kumar are also part of that tour, while Akash Deep, who hasn't been part of the Ranji Trophy yet as he has been a part of the India Test side, isn't included either.