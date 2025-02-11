'I thought I played well in WTC final 2023' - Rahane on getting dropped from Test team

This is a translated version of the news story published on ESPNcricinfo Hindi.

Continuing his splendid form in domestic cricket this season, Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane struck a match-winning 108 in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Haryana to set up his side's comfortable entry into the semi-finals. His returns in first-ball cricket have come as a solid follow-up to his performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) T20 competition, where he was the highest run-getter in the tournament.

But Rahane, 36, brushed aside directly answering queries about his desire to return to the national side, instead opting to "leave selection matter to selectors". However, he felt he had batted well enough in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June 2023, when he had top-scored for India with 89 in the first innings and followed that up with 46 in the second. On the West Indies tour that followed, Rahane fell for 3 and 8 in the two innings he batted, and hasn't been picked for India since.

"I am not thinking about the future at all," Rahane said after Mumbai beat Haryana at Eden Gardens. "But I do know that I am batting well. I had a good performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. This Ranji Trophy season is going well too. I batted nicely in the World Test Championship final in 2023 too. After that, I got dropped. Being selected or not selected is another matter, and the job of the selectors. But I thought I played well in that WTC final."

Rahane, though, said that his motivation hasn't dropped, and he remains as hungry as ever for runs.

"In all this, I feel I have a lot of cricket left in me," he said. "That's why I am playing domestic cricket consistently. I just have one goal right now, and that is to play cricket with a positive mindset, and whatever happens after that, happens."

This season, as Mumbai's captain, Rahane has scored 437 runs at an average of 39.72 in the Ranji Trophy. In the SMAT, he smacked 469 runs at 58.62 with a strike rate of almost 165, which included three scores in the 90s.

"Domestic cricket has given me everything," he said. "I still have that jazba (passion) within me. Before any match, I still have that desire and hunger that I possessed earlier. I don't know about the future, but I do know I am far from done. That's why I have been giving my 100% in domestic cricket."

Ajinkya Rahane enters IPL 2025 after finishing as the top-scorer in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy • PTI

'Not told about KKR captaincy'

After the Ranji Trophy ends, Rahane will link up with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as their senior-most Indian cricketer. With Shreyas Iyer gone to Punjab Kings and no standout captaincy choice currently visible, Rahane remains a candidate to wear the armband. However, the former Rajasthan Royals captain has not had any conversations with the KKR management about it.

"They have not chatted about KKR captaincy with me at all. If they'd have spoken, you journalists would've known about it and you guys would've been the ones informing me," Rahane said jokingly. "Till then, I'll not bother checking my phone."

But he wouldn't be shying away from the opportunity either, if it was presented to him.