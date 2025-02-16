Jaiswal ruled out of Ranji Trophy semi-final against Vidarbha due to ankle niggle
Mumbai batter is expected to head back home from Nagpur, with his team happy not to seek replacements
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been ruled out of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy semi-final game against Vidarbha, starting on Monday in Nagpur, after injuring his right ankle during training this weekend.
Jaiswal, who was originally in India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad, was left out as a late change, with the team management opting for Varun Chakaravarthy instead. He was named as a non-travelling reserve, but is now expected to return home.
Mumbai won't be naming a replacement for Jaiswal for the semi-final match given the resources they already have including, Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur. Out of these, Dube is also named as a non-travelling reserve in India's Champions Trophy side, and will travel to Dubai, if needed.
A permanent feature in India's Test side, Jaiswal recently made his ODI debut against England in the first ODI in Nagpur earlier this month in place of Virat Kohli, who had missed the game due to a knee niggle. Jaiswal scored 15 in that match.
Jaiswal has played just one game in the 2024-25 season of the Ranji Trophy, a group fixture against Jammu and Kashmir, where he managed 4 and 26 in the two innings, with Mumbai going down by five wickets.
Defending Champions Mumbai haven't had the easiest of rides in the Ranji Trophy this season. They scrapped through to the quarter-finals, where they were once again in a spot of bother against Haryana, before the lower order bailed them out one more time in the first innings.
Mumbai's semi-final against Vidarbha will be a repeat of the title clash from last year. Vidarbha are in excellent form, having secured outright victories in seven of their eight games this Ranji season. They are coming into the game having defeated Tamil Nadu by 198 runs in the quarter-final.
Mumbai squad
Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Akash Anand (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester D'Souza, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar, Harsh Tanna