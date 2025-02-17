Vidarbha vs Mumbai, 2nd semi final at Nagpur, Ranji Trophy, Feb 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Vidarbha
W
D
W
W
W
Mumbai
W
W
L
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
VIDAR10 M • 920 Runs • 51.11 Avg • 60.17 SR
VIDAR10 M • 773 Runs • 48.31 Avg • 53.71 SR
MUM10 M • 623 Runs • 41.53 Avg • 50.08 SR
MUM6 M • 565 Runs • 70.63 Avg • 52.31 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
VIDAR9 M • 67 Wkts • 2.76 Econ • 35.47 SR
VIDAR10 M • 32 Wkts • 2.54 Econ • 52.71 SR
MUM10 M • 43 Wkts • 3.04 Econ • 51.3 SR
MUM10 M • 34 Wkts • 3.29 Econ • 39.94 SR
Playing XI
VIDAR
MUM
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|-
|-
Match details
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur
|Toss
|no toss
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|17,18,19,20,21 February 2025 - day (5-day match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Match Referee
Ranji Trophy
Elite, Group A
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|Quotient
|J + K
|7
|5
|0
|2
|35
|1.577
|MUM
|7
|4
|2
|1
|29
|1.745
|BRODA
|7
|4
|2
|1
|27
|1.173
|SVCS
|7
|3
|3
|1
|23
|0.864
|MAHA
|7
|2
|3
|2
|17
|1.063
|ODSA
|7
|2
|3
|1
|17
|0.715
|TPURA
|7
|1
|1
|4
|14
|1.233
|MEGHA
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0.343
Elite, Group B
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|Quotient
|VIDAR
|7
|6
|0
|1
|40
|1.490
|GUJ
|7
|4
|0
|3
|32
|1.147
|HP
|7
|3
|4
|0
|21
|1.015
|HYD
|7
|2
|3
|2
|16
|1.223
|RAJ
|7
|1
|2
|4
|16
|1.000
|AP
|7
|1
|3
|3
|13
|0.946
|UKHND
|7
|1
|3
|3
|11
|0.617
|PONDI
|7
|0
|3
|4
|6
|0.783
Elite, Group C
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|Quotient
|HRYNA
|7
|3
|0
|4
|29
|1.212
|KER
|7
|3
|0
|4
|28
|1.813
|BENG
|7
|2
|1
|3
|21
|1.175
|KNTKA
|7
|2
|0
|5
|20
|1.195
|MP
|7
|1
|1
|5
|14
|1.158
|UP
|7
|1
|1
|5
|14
|0.989
|PNJB
|7
|1
|4
|2
|11
|0.827
|BIHAR
|7
|0
|6
|0
|1
|0.338