Vidarbha vs Mumbai, 2nd semi final at Nagpur, Ranji Trophy, Feb 17 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd semi final, Nagpur, February 17 - 21, 2025, Ranji Trophy
Vidarbha FlagVidarbha
Mumbai FlagMumbai
Tomorrow
4:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 20:04
batters to watch(Recent stats)
YV Rathod
10 M • 920 Runs • 51.11 Avg • 60.17 SR
AV Wadkar
10 M • 773 Runs • 48.31 Avg • 53.71 SR
AM Rahane
10 M • 623 Runs • 41.53 Avg • 50.08 SR
SD Lad
6 M • 565 Runs • 70.63 Avg • 52.31 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HS Dubey
9 M • 67 Wkts • 2.76 Econ • 35.47 SR
AS Thakare
10 M • 32 Wkts • 2.54 Econ • 52.71 SR
SZ Mulani
10 M • 43 Wkts • 3.04 Econ • 51.3 SR
SN Thakur
10 M • 34 Wkts • 3.29 Econ • 39.94 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Playing XI
VIDAR
MUM
Player
Role
Akshay Wakhare 
Bowler
Karun Nair 
Top order Batter
Akshay Karnewar 
Bowler
Dhruv Shorey 
Top order Batter
Akshay Wadkar † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Siddhesh Wath 
-
Yash Thakur 
Bowler
Parth Rekhade 
-
Darshan Nalkande 
Bowler
Atharva Taide 
Batting Allrounder
Aditya Thakare 
Bowler
Yash Rathod 
Middle order Batter
Nachiket Bhute 
Allrounder
Aman Mokhade 
Top order Batter
Harsh Dubey 
Bowling Allrounder
Yash Kadam 
-
Danish Malewar 
-
Match details
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024/25
Match days17,18,19,20,21 February 2025 - day (5-day match)
Umpires
India
Akshay Totre
India
Virender Sharma
TV Umpire
India
KN Ananthapadmanabhan
Match Referee
India
Daniel Manohar
Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Mumbai face Vidarbha in a rematch of last season's final; Kerala eye maiden final appearance

Mumbai will be without both Jaiswal and Iyer against Vidarbha while Gujarat will be boosted by the availability of Bishnoi against Kerala

Jaiswal ruled out of Ranji Trophy semi-final against Vidarbha due to ankle niggle

Mumbai batter is expected to head back home from Nagpur, with his team happy not to seek replacements

Yash Rathod piles on the tons to pump life into his red-ball potential

By maintaining his intensity and learning from Karun Nair and Usman Ghani, Rathod has transformed himself to become a key cog in Vidarbha's line-up

Jaiswal boost for Mumbai in Ranji semi-final against Vidarbha

Jaiswal was originally picked in India's Champions Trophy squad before missing the final cut

Ranji Trophy

Elite, Group A
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
J + K7502351.577
MUM7421291.745
BRODA7421271.173
SVCS7331230.864
MAHA7232171.063
ODSA7231170.715
TPURA7114141.233
MEGHA707000.343
Elite, Group B
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
VIDAR7601401.490
GUJ7403321.147
HP7340211.015
HYD7232161.223
RAJ7124161.000
AP7133130.946
UKHND7133110.617
PONDI703460.783
Elite, Group C
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
HRYNA7304291.212
KER7304281.813
BENG7213211.175
KNTKA7205201.195
MP7115141.158
UP7115140.989
PNJB7142110.827
BIHAR706010.338
Elite, Group D
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
SAU7322251.248
TN7313251.670
CHD7430250.983
DELHI7223210.872
JHK7214200.922
RLYS7223170.850
CGR7025111.110
ASSAM703460.624
Full Table