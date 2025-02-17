Ranji live blog: Bishnoi strikes as Kerala lose two after solid start

Live
Ranji live blog: Bishnoi strikes as Kerala lose two after solid startBy Shashank Kishore
Lunch time update
Shivam Dube has broken a flourishing second-wicket stand by removing Parth Rekhade as Vidarbha go into the break 101/2. Dhruv Shorey has batted superbly this morning to remain 60 not out. It's only his second half-century in what has been a mixed season.
In Ahmedabad, Akshay Chandran and Rohan Kunnummaal began with a half-century stand but Gujarat have hit back with two quick wickets. Kerala are 70/2.
Kerala lose two after a solid start
From 60/0, Kerala are now 63/2 as both openers have been dismissed. The wicket of Akshay Chandran was a bonus for Gujarat as it came courtesy a run out totally against the run of play, while the second, Kunnummaal, has been trapped lbw by Ravi Bishnoi. Kunnummaal stabbed down the wrong line and was defeated bt Bishnoi's drift as the ball sneaked past the inside edge to trap him plumb.
In Nagpur, Dhruv Shorey has brought up a solid half-century as Vidarbha are solid after electing to bat against defending champions Mumbai. Parth Rekhade, the left-hander playing in only his second first-class match, has looked solid at the other end. Vidarbha 81/1 in 23 overs.
2 Number of players from Gujarat's current XI who were part of the XI that won the Ranji final against Mumbai in 2016-17. Priyank Panchal and Chintan Gaja, who is now captain.
Royston Dias breaks through for Mumbai
Fresh off a maiden five-wicket haul in the quarterfinal against Haryana, Royston Dias has delivered the first breakthrough for Mumbai as he comes on first change. He sends back Atharva Taide with a lifter that brushes the gloves on its way to the wicketkeeper. Taide didn't commit to leaving the ball fully and flirted with the idea of playing at it and then belatedly tried to drop his gloves and let it go. That split-second's indecision proved costly. Vidarbha 40/1 in 11 overs.
At Narendra Modi Stadium, Akshay Chandran and Rohan Kunnummaal have given Kerala a solid start against Gujarat. The surface has played true and there haven't been too many demons. There is some assistance for the seamers, but it'll get better for batting as the day progresses. Kerala are 32/0 in 11 0vers.
Vidarbha openers solid
99 Number of first-class wickets so far for Mumbai seamer Mohit Awasthi, who has opened the bowling with Shardul Thakur.
Dhruv Shorey and Atharva Taide haven't looked in any trouble so far in the first half hour. Vidarbha solid at 19/0 in the eighth over.
Hello & welcome: It's semi-finals time
At Jamtha in Nagpur, Vidarbha have elected to bat v Mumbai. This is a repeat of last year's final, except this is an away game for Mumbai. Vidarbha have won all their home games this season at the old stadium in Civil Lines, so these conditions will test them. The general trend in Jamtha is that the pitch flattens out. The only game here this season produced a high-scoring draw.
At Motera in Ahmedabad, Kerala opt to bat v Gujarat.
