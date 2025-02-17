Matches (7)
Gujarat vs Kerala, 1st semi final at Ahmedabad, Ranji Trophy, Feb 17 2025

1st semi final, Ahmedabad, February 17 - 21, 2025, Ranji Trophy
Gujarat FlagGujarat
Kerala FlagKerala
Tomorrow
4:00 AM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
MA Hingrajia
10 M • 662 Runs • 47.29 Avg • 44.42 SR
JM Patel
8 M • 582 Runs • 48.5 Avg • 53.49 SR
Sachin Baby
10 M • 627 Runs • 44.79 Avg • 44.4 SR
AR Chandran
9 M • 620 Runs • 47.69 Avg • 39.21 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SA Desai
10 M • 40 Wkts • 3.04 Econ • 46.05 SR
CT Gaja
10 M • 29 Wkts • 2.85 Econ • 53.55 SR
Jalaj S Saxena
9 M • 49 Wkts • 2.85 Econ • 35.1 SR
AA Sarwate
6 M • 26 Wkts • 2.5 Econ • 38.19 SR
Playing XI
Match details
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Tossno toss
Series
Season2024/25
Match days17,18,19,20,21 February 2025 - day (5-day match)
Umpires
India
Kannur Swaroopanand
India
Ulhas Gandhe
TV Umpire
India
Saidharshan Kumar
Match Referee
India
Pankaj Dharmani
Language
English
Ranji Trophy

Elite, Group A
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
J + K7502351.577
MUM7421291.745
BRODA7421271.173
SVCS7331230.864
MAHA7232171.063
ODSA7231170.715
TPURA7114141.233
MEGHA707000.343
Elite, Group B
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
VIDAR7601401.490
GUJ7403321.147
HP7340211.015
HYD7232161.223
RAJ7124161.000
AP7133130.946
UKHND7133110.617
PONDI703460.783
Elite, Group C
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
HRYNA7304291.212
KER7304281.813
BENG7213211.175
KNTKA7205201.195
MP7115141.158
UP7115140.989
PNJB7142110.827
BIHAR706010.338
Elite, Group D
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
SAU7322251.248
TN7313251.670
CHD7430250.983
DELHI7223210.872
JHK7214200.922
RLYS7223170.850
CGR7025111.110
ASSAM703460.624
