Stumps • Starts 4:00 AM
1st semi final, Ahmedabad, February 17 - 21, 2025, Ranji Trophy
Kerala FlagKerala
457
Gujarat FlagGujarat
(154 ov) 429/7

Day 4 - Gujarat trail by 28 runs.

Current RR: 2.78
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 18/0 (1.80)
Jaymeet, Panchal frustrate Kerala as Gujarat eye lead

Patel will look to build on his unbeaten 74 to help Gujarat pocket the 28 runs they need for the decisive first-innings lead

Shashank Kishore
20-Feb-2025 • 56 mins ago
Priyank Panchal plays a pull, India A vs New Zealand A, 3rd unofficial Test, Bengaluru, 3rd day, September 17, 2022

File photo: Priyank Panchal made 148  •  Manoj Bookanakere/KSCA

Gujarat 429 for 7 (Panchal 148, Jaymeet 74*, Saxena 4-135) trail Kerala 457 (Azharuddeen 177*, Nagwaswalla 3-81) by 28 runs
Eight games into his maiden season, 22-year old Jaymeet Patel has already made massive contributions as a batting allrounder. Like his quarter-final century against Saurashtra or his twin half-centuries in a must-win against Himachal to qualify for the knockouts.
On Friday, he'll have a chance to put impactful performances like those to shade, if he can build on his unbeaten 74 to help Gujarat pocket the 28 runs they need for the decisive first-innings lead against Kerala. The first innings hasn't yet been decided in the game, but the scorecard hardly reveals how fascinating this slow burn of a contest has been - purely for the contrasting approach of both sides.
Kerala went slow and steady for two full days and posted 457; Gujarat responded with slightly more urgency, led by the experienced Priyank Panchal who made 148 to lay the foundation of their heist. But when things started to happen early on day four, batters went into their shell as the pressure mounted, before Jaymeet absorbed all of it to grind his way to what could be a career-defining half-century yet.
Gujarat's hopes of a lead had all but vanished at 357 for 7. Jaymeet and Siddharth Desai, the left-arm spin allrounder, have since put on 72 in 36.4 overs, batting through the final session, to keep Gujarat's hopes of making their first final since 2016-17 alive.
When stumps were drawn, Kerala's spinners two frontline spinners - Jalaj Saxena and Aditya Sarwate - had bowled a combined 97 out of the 154 overs. Jalaj, who bowled unchanged right through the morning session, bowled 61 of those himself, to have figures of 4 for 137 - a spell that could yet prove to be the turning point if Kerala go on to nip out the three remaining wickets early to take the first-innings honours.
Resuming on 222 for 1, Kerala struck early when Manan Hingrajia was lbw to Saxena's straighter one from around the stumps. The ball of the day, however, was the one Saxena bowled to dismiss the set Panchal, the ball ripping in from the rough to dip and beat Panchal's inside edge to crash into the stumps. Then he had Urvil Patel stumped after beating him in flight and skid. At this point, Kerala were gung ho, as Gujarat slipped to 292 for 4.
Hemang Patel, the bowling allrounder who came in as a concussion sub for Ravi Bishnoi, earned a promotion up the order and walloped a quick-fire 28. The decision to replace Bishnoi was made after he experienced delayed concussion this morning, for a fielding effort on Day 3 where the ball bounced onto his forehead as he tried to stop the ball at point.
Hemang's impetus for quick runs briefly put Kerala on the back foot, but an attempt too play one shot too many had him miscue a hoick that was brilliantly taken at square third man by substitute Shoun Roger. When Chintan Gaja was lbw, a decision that was upheld through DRS, Gujarat were right on the edge. Until they were brought back to life by Jaymeet, who stands in the way of Kerala and a maiden Ranji final.
Jaymeet PatelPriyank PanchalGujaratKerala (and Travancore-Cochin)Kerala vs GujaratRanji Trophy

Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Gujarat Innings
Player NameRB
PK Panchal
bowled148237
Aarya Desai
bowled73118
MA Hingrajia
lbw33127
UM Patel
stumped2543
HM Patel
caught2741
JM Patel
not out74161
CT Gaja
lbw214
Vishal Jayswal
caught1449
SA Desai
not out24134
Extras(b 7, lb 2)
Total429(7 wkts; 154 ovs)
Ranji Trophy

Elite, Group A
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
J + K7502351.577
MUM7421291.745
BRODA7421271.173
SVCS7331230.864
MAHA7232171.063
ODSA7231170.715
TPURA7114141.233
MEGHA707000.343
Elite, Group B
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
VIDAR7601401.490
GUJ7403321.147
HP7340211.015
HYD7232161.223
RAJ7124161.000
AP7133130.946
UKHND7133110.617
PONDI703460.783
Elite, Group C
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
HRYNA7304291.212
KER7304281.813
BENG7213211.175
KNTKA7205201.195
MP7115141.158
UP7115140.989
PNJB7142110.827
BIHAR706010.338
Elite, Group D
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
SAU7322251.248
TN7313251.670
CHD7430250.983
DELHI7223210.872
JHK7214200.922
RLYS7223170.850
CGR7025111.110
ASSAM703460.624
Full Table