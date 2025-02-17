Matches (5)
WPL (2)
Ranji Trophy (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Stumps • Starts 4:00 AM
1st semi final, Ahmedabad, February 17 - 21, 2025, Ranji Trophy
PrevNext
Kerala FlagKerala
(89 ov) 206/4
Gujarat FlagGujarat

Day 1 - Kerala chose to bat.

Current RR: 2.31
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 33/0 (3.30)
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Live Stats
Day 1 Blog
News
Table
Playing XI
Bet
Report

Sachin Baby's unbeaten half-century leads Kerala on attritional day

On a surface that offered little for bowlers, Kerala finished the day on 206 for 4

Shashank Kishore
Shashank Kishore
17-Feb-2025 • 47 mins ago
Sachin Baby made 83 off 165 balls, Kerala vs Uttar Pradesh, Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Thumba, November 7, 2024

Sachin Baby was unbeaten on 69 at stumps  •  KCA

Kerala 206 for 4 (Baby 69*, Saxena 30, Bishnoi 1-33, Jadeja 1-33) vs Gujarat
Kerala made slow progress on an attritional day in Ahmedabad, courtesy of captain Sachin Baby's unbeaten half-century. Kerala's approach may have stemmed from their first-innings collapses of late, most recently in the quarter-final against Jammu & Kashmir when they were reduced to 200 for 9, and needed a last-wicket stand of 81 to take the first-innings lead that proved decisive.
Openers Akshay Chandran and Rohan Kunnummal put on 60 in 20.4 overs before Kerala lost 3 for 26 inside 45 minutes. Chandran was run out for 30, while Kunnummal was out lbw as he played down the wrong line to a Ravi Bishnoi delivery that beat the inside edge to trap him plumb in front, also for 30.
Kerala brought in a new No. 3 in Varun Nayanar in place of Shoun Roger, and while he blunted the bowling for a better part of an hour to make 10, he couldn't capitalise as he was out caught behind off seamer Priyajitsing Jadeja, whose four-for had broken Saurashtra's back in the second innings of the quarter-final.
The post-lunch session was one of survival over run-scoring as Jalaj Saxena and Baby put on a 71-run stand that took 27.5 overs, before Arzan Nagwaswalla broke through. Saxena, who battled his way to 30, wherein he denied himself runs even at times off perfectly drivable deliveries, was bowled as left-arm seamer Arzan Nagwaswalla sneaked through his defence.
Baby, who had by then reached his first half-century since the Ranji Trophy's resumption for the second leg, buckled down further to grind the bowling in Mohammed Azharuddeen's company as the pair saw off the last hour and a bit without further damage.
Gujarat won't be too disappointed with their efforts on a day where the surface offered precious little for both fast bowlers and spinners. Bishnoi was comfortably the pick of the bowlers, his 15 overs bringing him 1 for 33, primarily because he was quicker through the air and was, at times, able to cause the batters to be indecisive in their footwork.
The rest of the bowlers, especially the faster ones, were largely accurate but didn't have the pace to trouble the batters.
Sachin BabyKerala (and Travancore-Cochin)GujaratKerala vs GujaratRanji Trophy

Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Kerala Innings
Player NameRB
AR Chandran
run out3071
RS Kunnummal
lbw3068
V Nayanar
caught1055
Sachin Baby
not out69193
Jalaj S Saxena
bowled3083
Mohammed Azharuddeen
not out3066
Extras(lb 4, nb 2, w 1)
Total206(4 wkts; 89 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Ranji Trophy

Elite, Group A
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
J + K7502351.577
MUM7421291.745
BRODA7421271.173
SVCS7331230.864
MAHA7232171.063
ODSA7231170.715
TPURA7114141.233
MEGHA707000.343
Elite, Group B
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
VIDAR7601401.490
GUJ7403321.147
HP7340211.015
HYD7232161.223
RAJ7124161.000
AP7133130.946
UKHND7133110.617
PONDI703460.783
Elite, Group C
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
HRYNA7304291.212
KER7304281.813
BENG7213211.175
KNTKA7205201.195
MP7115141.158
UP7115140.989
PNJB7142110.827
BIHAR706010.338
Elite, Group D
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
SAU7322251.248
TN7313251.670
CHD7430250.983
DELHI7223210.872
JHK7214200.922
RLYS7223170.850
CGR7025111.110
ASSAM703460.624
Full Table