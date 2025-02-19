Matches (7)
Panchal leads strong Gujarat reply with unbeaten century

Gujarat ended the day on 222 for 1 after Azharuddeen's unbeaten 177 had taken Kerala to 457

Shashank Kishore
Shashank Kishore
19-Feb-2025 • 25 mins ago
Priyank Panchal's unbeaten 92 kept West Zone in the hunt, South Zone vs West Zone, Final, 4th day, Duleep Trophy, Bengaluru, July 15, 2023

Priyank Panchal ended day three on 117 not out  •  PTI

Gujarat 222 for 1 (Panchal 117*, Desai 73) trail Kerala 457 (Azharuddeen 177*, Baby 69, Nizar 52, Nagwaswalla 3-81, Gaja 2-75) by 235 runs
At 34, Priyank Panchal is no longer on the fringes of the national team like he once was. He's also now just a one-format player for Gujarat. Up until the semi-finals, he had just one century and a half-century in what was an underwhelming 2024-25 Ranji season. The selectors resisted the temptation to chop and change, and Panchal was persisted with for the semi-final.
On Wednesday, Panchal repaid that faith, hitting his 29th first-class hundred that he brought up with a six and a nerve-popping roar, leading a strong Gujarat reply to Kerala's 457 on a hot and humid day in Ahmedabad. Gujarat ended day three on 222 for 1, trailing Kerala by 235 runs, with the second-wicket stand between Panchal and Manan Hingrajia already worth 91.
By batting as slow as they did, Kerala effectively put all their eggs in one basket - trying to convert this into a one-innings game. And Gujarat's strong reply has effectively ensured Kerala may not have enough time to try and force a result if they happen to concede a lead.
Kerala's day began with Mohammed Azharuddeen quickly getting away with a single to bring up his 150, but a flurry of lower order wickets left him with no option but to bring out the big hits. He was left unbeaten on 177 in the end as Kerala added just 49 to their overnight total for their last three wickets. Azharuddeen's efforts spanned 341 balls in which he hit 20 fours and a six.
Gujarat began solidly, with runs coming at a decent clip with Panchal and young Aarya Desai, who is just three seasons old, not missing any scoring opportunities. Kerala's fast bowlers were guilty of erring on the shorter side and kept getting punished as Panchal cut superbly, while Desai exhibited a tremendous backfoot punch.
Desai was the more stylish of the two, but Panchal was a little more aggressive, unlike his usual self. The opening pair had added 131 when Desai's attempt to play an expansive drive away from the body had him drag one back onto the stumps as Nedumankuzhy Basil broke through in the 37th over.
That wicket was hardly a deterrent for the batters as Panchal raised his century by stepping out to loft left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate over the long-on boundary. Hingrajia at the other end played largely within himself, in what was an innings of denial for large parts, understandable given how free-flowing Panchal looked since getting past his half-century.
His game against the spin duo of Sarwate and Jalaj Saxena was particularly impressive as he used his feet well, both to smother the spin as well as when he was driving with and against the turn. As the day progressed, there were some rough patches beginning to develop outside off from one end, but they managed to negate that largely.
Priyank PanchalMohammed AzharuddeenKerala (and Travancore-Cochin)GujaratKerala vs GujaratRanji Trophy

Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

