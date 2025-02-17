Ranji live blog: Bishnoi strikes as Kerala lose two after solid start

Fresh off a maiden five-wicket haul in the quarterfinal against Haryana, Royston Dias has delivered the first breakthrough for Mumbai as he comes on first change. He sends back Atharva Taide with a lifter that brushes the gloves on its way to the wicketkeeper. Taide didn't commit to leaving the ball fully and flirted with the idea of playing at it and then belatedly tried to drop his gloves and let it go. That split-second's indecision proved costly. Vidarbha 40/1 in 11 overs.