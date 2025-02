Azharuddeen's 149* leads Kerala's slow march against Gujarat

Kerala lost a wicket off the second delivery in the morning when Sachin Baby was snuffled out in the slips by Aarya Desai off the bowling of left-arm seamer Arzan Nagwaswalla . But for the next 62 overs, Gujarat were frustrated by Azharuddeen and Salman Nizar , whose last three knocks coming into this game were 112*, 44* and 150.