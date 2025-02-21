Matches (9)
Champions Trophy (2)
Ranji Trophy (1)
WPL (1)
United States of America in Oman T20Is (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)
RESULT
2nd semi final, Nagpur, February 17 - 21, 2025, Ranji Trophy
PrevNext
Vidarbha FlagVidarbha
383 & 292
Mumbai FlagMumbai
(T:406) 270 & 325

Vidarbha won by 80 runs

Player Of The Match
54 & 151
yash-rathod
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Table
Last Day Blog
News
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Dubey five-for takes Vidarbha into Ranji final despite Shardul and Mulani's fightback

At one stage, Mumbai were 124 for 6 in pursuit of 406, but eventually fell only 80 runs short of the target

Shashank Kishore
Shashank Kishore
21-Feb-2025 • 1 hr ago
Harsh Dubey picked two wickets on the last day, Vidarbha vs Gujarat, Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Nagpur, 4th day, November16, 2024

At 66 wickets, Harsh Dubey is just two short of the record for most wickets in a Ranji season  •  PTI

Vidarbha 383 (Malewar 79, Shorey 74, Dube 5-49) and 292 (Rathod 151, Wadkar 52, Mulani 6-85) beat Mumbai 270 (Anand 106, Rekhade 4-55, Dubey 2-68) and 325 (Shardul 66, Mulani 46, Dubey 5-127) by 80 runs
Shardul Thakur's fighting half-century wasn't enough for another Mumbai rearguard as the defending champions lost the Ranji Trophy semi-final to Vidarbha, last year's finalists, in an absorbing contest that went into the final session of the final day in Nagpur.
Leading Vidarbha's run to the final - they've won two of three Ranji finals previously - against Kerala was left-arm spin-bowling allrounder Harsh Dubey, who picked up his seventh five-wicket haul of the season to take his wickets tally to 66. He's now just two short of Bihar left-arm spinner Ashutosh Aman's record for most wickets in a Ranji season.
Victory on the final day seemed a mere formality when Mumbai lost Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav early, as they quickly slipped to 124 for 6. Dube played outside the line of a sharp in-ducker and was bowled by Yash Thakur, while Suryakumar saw one from Dubey jump on to him to lob a catch to the slips.
But from the depths of a crisis, Shardul rose to the occasion like he has a number of times this season. Typically aggressive, and batting with a sense of freedom and purpose, he quickly whittled down the runs during the course of a century stand with Shams Mulani.
At one point, halfway into the second session, Vidarbha's left-arm spinners even switched to a defensive line by bowling outside leg to Shardul to try and frustrate him into either slogging or stepping out against spread-out fields. Vidarbha missed a run-out opportunity to dismiss Shardul on 48 when Akshay Wadkar, their captain and wicketkeeper, failed to collect a throw cleanly from fine leg.
Vidarbha appeared to wobble briefly, but it was at that point that Mumbai gifted them a wicket in the form of the set Mulani when Shardul attempted to steal a single to square leg. Mulani, who hesitated briefly, was well short of the crease despite the dive as Danish Malewar's one-handed pick-up and throw with one stump to aim at hit the bulls eye to break a 103-run stand.
Shardul then began to open up and look at boundary attempts, sensing the possibility of being stranded, but was out to a superb delivery from Yash. He was caught on the hop to a short-of-a-length delivery that cut back in to breach his defence and hit the stumps.
Mumbai's last-wicket pair of Mohit Awasthi and Royston Dias had some fun in putting together a quickfire 52-run stand to bring the requirement down to less than three figures, before an audacious reverse sweep from Awasthi had him lbw as Dubey celebrated his fifth to seal victory.
Shardul ThakurHarsh DubeyShams MulaniVidarbhaMumbai (Bombay)Vidarbha vs MumbaiRanji Trophy

Shashank Kishore is a senior correspondent at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Dubey five-for takes Vidarbha into Ranji final despite Shardul and Mulani's fightback

At one stage, Mumbai were 124 for 6 in pursuit of 406, but eventually fell only 80 runs short of the target

Dubey five-for takes Vidarbha into Ranji final despite Shardul and Mulani's fightback

Mumbai stumble in tall chase as Vidarbha close in on Ranji final

Yash Rathod's century set Mumbai a target of 406, before Vidarbha ended the day with three key wickets

Mumbai stumble in tall chase as Vidarbha close in on Ranji final

Wadkar, Rathod grind Mumbai down after Anand ton

The duo's unbeaten 90-run stand helped Vidarbha overcome a top-order collapse in the second innings

Wadkar, Rathod grind Mumbai down after Anand ton

Milind Rege, former Mumbai captain and selector, dies at 76

The former Mumbai captain represented the state in first-class cricket for over a decade in the 1960s and 70s but is best remembered as a Mumbai selector and administrator

Milind Rege, former Mumbai captain and selector, dies at 76

Vidarbha eye first-innings lead after Mumbai's middle-order collapse

Mumbai went from 113 for 2 to 118 for 6 in the space of 11 balls

Vidarbha eye first-innings lead after Mumbai's middle-order collapse
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Mumbai Innings
Player NameRB
A Anand
lbw39143
A Mhatre
bowled1826
SD Lad
stumped210
AM Rahane
lbw1239
S Dube
bowled1233
SA Yadav
caught2320
SZ Mulani
run out4694
SN Thakur
bowled66124
TK Kotian
bowled2634
MA Avasthi
lbw3443
RH Dias
not out2326
Extras(b 16, lb 3, nb 5)
Total325(10 wkts; 97.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Ranji Trophy

Elite, Group A
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
J + K7502351.577
MUM7421291.745
BRODA7421271.173
SVCS7331230.864
MAHA7232171.063
ODSA7231170.715
TPURA7114141.233
MEGHA707000.343
Elite, Group B
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
VIDAR7601401.490
GUJ7403321.147
HP7340211.015
HYD7232161.223
RAJ7124161.000
AP7133130.946
UKHND7133110.617
PONDI703460.783
Elite, Group C
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
HRYNA7304291.212
KER7304281.813
BENG7213211.175
KNTKA7205201.195
MP7115141.158
UP7115140.989
PNJB7142110.827
BIHAR706010.338
Elite, Group D
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
SAU7322251.248
TN7313251.670
CHD7430250.983
DELHI7223210.872
JHK7214200.922
RLYS7223170.850
CGR7025111.110
ASSAM703460.624
Full Table