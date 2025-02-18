Matches (8)
Stumps • Starts 4:00 AM
2nd semi final, Nagpur, February 17 - 21, 2025, Ranji Trophy
Vidarbha FlagVidarbha
383
Mumbai FlagMumbai
(59 ov) 188/7

Day 2 - Mumbai trail by 195 runs.

Current RR: 3.18
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 42/1 (4.20)
Report

Vidarbha eye first-innings lead after Mumbai's middle-order collapse

Mumbai went from 113 for 2 to 118 for 6 in the space of 11 balls

Shashank Kishore
18-Feb-2025 • 1 hr ago
Parth Rekhade celebrates after getting rid of Suryakumar Yadav, Vidarbha vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy 2024-25, semi-final, second day, Nagpur, December 18, 2025

Parth Rekhade picked up three wickets in an over to dent Mumbai  •  PTI

Mumbai 188 for 7 (Anand 67*, S Thakur 37, Lad 35, Rekhade 3-16, Y Thakur 2-56) trail Vidarbha 383 (Malewar 79, Shorey 74, Rathod 54, Dube 5-49) by 195 runs
A full-blown middle order collapse - four wickets in 11 deliveries - has left Mumbai with an uphill battle in their Ranji Trophy semifinal against Vidarbha in Nagpur.
Parth Rekhade, the left-arm spin allrounder playing in only his second first-class match, dismissed Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube in a single over, the 41st of the innings, as Mumbai went from a comfortable 113 for 2 to 113 for 5.
Rahane was the first to go in the triple-wicket over for 18 when the ball rolled back onto the stumps off a defensive push. Suryakumar Yadav was next, out for a two-ball duck when he jabbed at an in-drifter with hard hands. Danish Malewar at silly point held it on the second attampts as it came off the pad after taking the inside edge. Dube then played back to one that skidded across from around the stumps as the thick edge was superbly taken at slip by Atharva Taide.
There was more drama in store when Shams Mulani, who orchestrated a stunning turnaround in the quarter-final courtesy a century stand with Tanush Kotian, was trapped lbw by Harsh Dubey, the left-arm spinner. Originally given not out as he played around a sharp-turning delivery, Akshay Wadkar opted to review the decision and replays confirmed the ball would've crashed into the stumps. Mulani had to walk back for 4 as Dubey picked up his 60th wicket - it made him the sixth bowler in Ranji history and the first since Jaydev Unadkat in 2019-20 to pick up 60 or more in a season.
As he has often done, Shardul Thakur led a fierce Mumbai fightback as he put on a half-century stand with wicketkeeper Akash Anand, who battled his way to make a half-century from the top of the order. Shardul played his strokes and attacked the bowlers to pick up runs at every available opportunity. Their partnership was worth 60 when Shardul holed out to deep square for a 41-ball 37 while attempting to pull Yash Thakur, which was one of the last acts in an action-packed session.
Yash Thakur bounded in full intensity on a hot afternoon, his figures of 2 for 56 in 11 overs doing no justice to his efforts. This included the big wicket of Siddhesh Lad to break a half-century stand when he got one to angle in and hold its line to burst past Lad's outside edge. He should've also had Rahane lbw on 11, but for a no-ball he delivered in trying to hit the deck hard.
In the morning session, Vidarbha managed to add just 75 to their overnight 308 for 5 with Yash Rathod, their top run-getter this season, bringing up his half-century before falling to trigger a slide. Dube, who had dismissed Rekhade and Karun Nair on the opening day, picked up three wickets in three overs to finish with figures of 11.5-1-49-5, his third five-for in first-class cricket.
Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Mumbai Innings
Player NameRB
A Mhatre
caught916
A Anand
not out67171
SD Lad
bowled3592
AM Rahane
bowled1824
SA Yadav
caught02
S Dube
caught02
SZ Mulani
lbw45
SN Thakur
caught3741
TK Kotian
not out59
Extras(b 3, nb 8, w 2)
Total188(7 wkts; 59 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Ranji Trophy

Elite, Group A
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
J + K7502351.577
MUM7421291.745
BRODA7421271.173
SVCS7331230.864
MAHA7232171.063
ODSA7231170.715
TPURA7114141.233
MEGHA707000.343
Elite, Group B
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
VIDAR7601401.490
GUJ7403321.147
HP7340211.015
HYD7232161.223
RAJ7124161.000
AP7133130.946
UKHND7133110.617
PONDI703460.783
Elite, Group C
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
HRYNA7304291.212
KER7304281.813
BENG7213211.175
KNTKA7205201.195
MP7115141.158
UP7115140.989
PNJB7142110.827
BIHAR706010.338
Elite, Group D
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
SAU7322251.248
TN7313251.670
CHD7430250.983
DELHI7223210.872
JHK7214200.922
RLYS7223170.850
CGR7025111.110
ASSAM703460.624
Full Table