Milind Rege, former Mumbai captain and selector, dies at 76

"To play for Mumbai, you had to earn your cap and fight to retain it," Rege had told ESPNcricinfo in 2017 on the eve of Mumbai's 500th Ranji Trophy match. "Vijay Merchant, Madhav Mantri, [Polly] Umrigar and Manohar Hardikar - these men sat on the selection panel that picked me. These were not mere selectors, these were giants of Mumbai cricket. They were all disciplinarians, and great captains of Mumbai. One failure and you were out, so you valued every innings. This ethos was followed at every level of the game, especially in the intensely competitive club cricket, one of the legacies of Mumbai cricket."