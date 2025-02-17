Shorey and Malewar half-centuries keep Mumbai at bay

Vidarbha 308 for 5 (Malewar 79, Shorey 74, Rathod 47*, Dube 2-35, Mulani 2-44) vs Mumbai

Half-centuries from Dhruv Shorey and Danish Malewar helped Vidarbha set themselves a firm footing from where they could hope to cross the 400-run mark in the Ranji Trophy semi-final against defending champions Mumbai in Nagpur.

But Vidarbha will also rue missed opportunities after four of the top five wasted starts to give Mumbai a small opening courtesy left-arm spinner Shams Mulani and allrounder Shivam Dube , who picked up two wickets apiece.

At stumps, Yash Rathod , Vidarbha's highest run-getter this season, was unbeaten on 47 and Akshay Wadkar, the captain, was 13 not out. The pair saw off the last hour's play after Vidarbha lost the wickets of the set Karun Nair and Malewar in quick succession.

With bowling allrounder Harsh Dubey, who made twin half-centuries in the quarter-final yet to come, Vidarbha will quietly be optimistic of notching up a big first innings total, something they didn't do in last year's Ranji Trophy final and subsequently fell behind in the match.

The day began with Vidarbha electing to bat in what was only their second game at the VCA Stadium this season, where they played out a high-scoring draw against Gujarat in November last year. While the surface at the old stadium has tended to be a lot more lively for the seamers, this one stayed true for most parts, which is likely to make the first innings all the more crucial for both sides.

Atharva Taide was dismissed early after the openers saw off the first spell from Shardul Thakur and Mohit Avasthi. Royston Dias, coming off a maiden five-wicket haul in the quarterfinal, struck second ball when he had Taide with a lifter that he gloved behind to wicketkeeper Akash Anand. Taide was looking to defend but decided to suddenly drop his gloves and let the ball pass with the split-second's indecision proving costly.

Shorey got going with a succession of cover drives and ferocious cuts to help offset the early loss. He had a new No. 3 in Parth Rekhade for company, who was playing in only his second first-class game after Vidarbha decided to play an extra batter instead of an offspinner in Akshay Wakhare. The pair had put on 54 when Dube struck to send Rekhade back for 23.

Shorey and Malewar then put on 51, before Mulani had Shorey for his first wicket when he had him edging to Ajinkya Rahane off a deflection to slip for 74. In walked Nair at No. 5 as he slowly built the innings with Malewar, like he'd done in the quarter-final against Tamil Nadu.

Coming in on the back of two hundreds in two games, Nair offset the spin threat by sweeping and reverse sweeping Tanush Kotian, even as Malewar got into his groove to bring up a fifth first-class half-century. Malewar's picking of lengths and judgment to play and leave deliveries, especially off the fast bowlers in the final session, was impressive.

Nair fell against the run of play in the final session for 45 when he wafted at a harmless Dube delivery to give him a second wicket, and soon after Malewar fell just as he may have elicited thoughts of a second first-class century when he was out jabbing at a Mulani delivery, only to feather one to the wicketkeeper.