Matches (7)
Champions Trophy (1)
WPL (1)
Ranji Trophy (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
IDN vs BHR (1)
Stumps • Starts 4:00 AM
2nd semi final, Nagpur, February 17 - 21, 2025, Ranji Trophy
PrevNext
Vidarbha FlagVidarbha
(53 ov) 383 & 147/4
Mumbai FlagMumbai
270

Day 3 - Vidarbha lead by 260 runs.

Current RR: 2.77
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 28/0 (2.80)
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Live Stats
Day 3 Blog
News
Photos
Table
Playing XI
Bet
Report

Wadkar, Rathod grind Mumbai down after Anand ton

The duo's unbeaten 90-run stand helped Vidarbha overcome a top-order collapse in the second innings

Shashank Kishore
Shashank Kishore
19-Feb-2025 • 1 hr ago
Akash Anand recorded his second first-class century, Vidarbha vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy 2024-25, semi-final, day three, Nagpur, February 19, 2025

Akash Anand recorded his second first-class century  •  PTI

Vidarbha 393 and 147 for 4 (Rathod 59*, Wadkar 31*) lead Mumbai 270 (Anand 106, Rekhade 4-55) by 260 runs
An unbroken 91-run stand for the fifth wicket between Yash Rathod and Akshay Wadkar helped Vidarbha overcome a top-order collapse in the second innings, as they ended Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Mumbai on 147 for 4, which effectively is a lead of 260.
Rathod was unbeaten on 59, his second fifty-plus score in the match, while Wadkar's 31 not out was a typically gritty effort in which he batted out 102 deliveries. The left-right combination was the perfect balm for a nervy Vidarbha dressing room as spinners Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian began making the ball talk on a Nagpur deck that had begun to show signs of variable bounce.
Mumbai's day could've been far worse if not for wicketkeeper-batter Akash Anand, who brought up his second first-class century, to help whittle down their deficit. Anand, 29 who opened the innings nearly batted through, and had been on the field right from the start of the game until he was the ninth batter dismissed. Anand had earlier made his maiden ton last month in the final group fixture against Meghalaya. Unlike that knock, this one was a stonewalling effort that took him 247 deliveries to construct.
Resuming on their overnight 188 for 7, Anand put together a 69-run stand for the eighth wicket with Kotian, who made 33. Kotian should've been out on 6 when he was dropped early in the day by Wadkar off Yash Thakur. After his dismissal, to Parth Rekhade who did a bulk of the damage on the second evening with his left-arm spin, Mumbai managed to add just 23 more as they were bowled out for 270, thereby conceding a 113-run lead.
Vidarbha's second innings was off to the worst possible start as Shardul Thakur struck second ball to remove Atharva Taide at the stroke of tea. Danish Malewar, and not Rekhade, who walked out to bat at No. 3 built the lead with a brisk 29 before chipping one back to Mulani as he looked to flick against the turn.
The game came alive when Karun Nair and Dhruv Shorey fell in the space of three overs as Vidarbha slipped to 56 for 4, with their lead just 169. Both Nair and Shorey were out lbw, to Mulani and Kotian respectively, as they were defeated by sharp turn from the rough.
Mumbai were denied from there on for the large parts of the final session as Wadkar and Rathod blunted a tiring attack to take the fight into the fourth day, with the hosts well in control of proceedings. Shivam Dube, who picked up a five-for in the first innings, was only called in to bowl after the 40th over, by which time Wadkar and Rathod had seemingly stemmed the damage.
This leaves the defending champions, the 42-time winners, needing to make big inroads early on Thursday to have any chance of staying alive.
Yash RathodAkshay WadkarAkash AnandVidarbhaMumbai (Bombay)Vidarbha vs MumbaiRanji Trophy

Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Wadkar, Rathod grind Mumbai down after Anand ton

The duo's unbeaten 90-run stand helped Vidarbha overcome a top-order collapse in the second innings

Wadkar, Rathod grind Mumbai down after Anand ton

Milind Rege, former Mumbai captain and selector, dies at 76

The former Mumbai captain represented the state in first-class cricket for over a decade in the 1960s and 70s but is best remembered as a Mumbai selector and administrator

Milind Rege, former Mumbai captain and selector, dies at 76

Vidarbha eye first-innings lead after Mumbai's middle-order collapse

Mumbai went from 113 for 2 to 118 for 6 in the space of 11 balls

Vidarbha eye first-innings lead after Mumbai's middle-order collapse

Shorey and Malewar half-centuries keep Mumbai at bay

Mulani and Dube picked two wickets apiece, but Vidarbha reached 308 for 5 at stumps

Shorey and Malewar half-centuries keep Mumbai at bay

Thakur, Kotian and Mulani, the architects of Mumbai's great escapes

When opposition attacks think they've got on top of Mumbai, they invariably run into their champion lower order

Thakur, Kotian and Mulani, the architects of Mumbai's great escapes
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Vidarbha Innings
Player NameRB
A Taide
lbw02
DR Shorey
lbw1363
DV Malewar
caught2936
KK Nair
lbw617
YV Rathod
not out59101
AV Wadkar
not out31102
Extras(b 4, lb 2, nb 3)
Total147(4 wkts; 53 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Ranji Trophy

Elite, Group A
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
J + K7502351.577
MUM7421291.745
BRODA7421271.173
SVCS7331230.864
MAHA7232171.063
ODSA7231170.715
TPURA7114141.233
MEGHA707000.343
Elite, Group B
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
VIDAR7601401.490
GUJ7403321.147
HP7340211.015
HYD7232161.223
RAJ7124161.000
AP7133130.946
UKHND7133110.617
PONDI703460.783
Elite, Group C
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
HRYNA7304291.212
KER7304281.813
BENG7213211.175
KNTKA7205201.195
MP7115141.158
UP7115140.989
PNJB7142110.827
BIHAR706010.338
Elite, Group D
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
SAU7322251.248
TN7313251.670
CHD7430250.983
DELHI7223210.872
JHK7214200.922
RLYS7223170.850
CGR7025111.110
ASSAM703460.624
Full Table