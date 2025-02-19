Wadkar, Rathod grind Mumbai down after Anand ton

Vidarbha 393 and 147 for 4 (Rathod 59*, Wadkar 31*) lead Mumbai 270 (Anand 106, Rekhade 4-55) by 260 runs

An unbroken 91-run stand for the fifth wicket between Yash Rathod and Akshay Wadkar helped Vidarbha overcome a top-order collapse in the second innings, as they ended Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Mumbai on 147 for 4, which effectively is a lead of 260.

Rathod was unbeaten on 59, his second fifty-plus score in the match, while Wadkar's 31 not out was a typically gritty effort in which he batted out 102 deliveries. The left-right combination was the perfect balm for a nervy Vidarbha dressing room as spinners Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian began making the ball talk on a Nagpur deck that had begun to show signs of variable bounce.

Mumbai's day could've been far worse if not for wicketkeeper-batter Akash Anand , who brought up his second first-class century, to help whittle down their deficit. Anand, 29 who opened the innings nearly batted through, and had been on the field right from the start of the game until he was the ninth batter dismissed. Anand had earlier made his maiden ton last month in the final group fixture against Meghalaya. Unlike that knock, this one was a stonewalling effort that took him 247 deliveries to construct.

Resuming on their overnight 188 for 7, Anand put together a 69-run stand for the eighth wicket with Kotian, who made 33. Kotian should've been out on 6 when he was dropped early in the day by Wadkar off Yash Thakur. After his dismissal, to Parth Rekhade who did a bulk of the damage on the second evening with his left-arm spin, Mumbai managed to add just 23 more as they were bowled out for 270, thereby conceding a 113-run lead.

Vidarbha's second innings was off to the worst possible start as Shardul Thakur struck second ball to remove Atharva Taide at the stroke of tea. Danish Malewar, and not Rekhade, who walked out to bat at No. 3 built the lead with a brisk 29 before chipping one back to Mulani as he looked to flick against the turn.

The game came alive when Karun Nair and Dhruv Shorey fell in the space of three overs as Vidarbha slipped to 56 for 4, with their lead just 169. Both Nair and Shorey were out lbw, to Mulani and Kotian respectively, as they were defeated by sharp turn from the rough.

Mumbai were denied from there on for the large parts of the final session as Wadkar and Rathod blunted a tiring attack to take the fight into the fourth day, with the hosts well in control of proceedings. Shivam Dube, who picked up a five-for in the first innings, was only called in to bowl after the 40th over, by which time Wadkar and Rathod had seemingly stemmed the damage.