Mumbai ride on Dias, Rahane, Shardul efforts to seal Ranji semi-final spot

Mumbai 315 (Kotian 97, Mulani 91) and 339 (Rahane 108, Suryakumar 70, Thakral 4-70) beat Haryana 301 (Ankit 136, Shardul 6-58) and 201 (Dalal 64, Sumit 62, Dias 5-39) by 153 runs

A maiden five-wicket haul from left-arm seamer Royston Dias studded Mumbai's 153-run win over Haryana at Eden Gardens . Up next in the semi-final will most likely be Vidarbha, in what could be a repeat of last year's finale.

Dias fittingly picked up the final wicket when he had Jayant Yadav top-edge a pull to Suryakumar Yadav at mid-on to complete his five-wicket haul. Shardul Thakur , who picked up 6 for 58 in the first innings, was the other contributor. He ended with a match haul of nine wickets as Mumbai completed a sensational turnaround from 94 for 6 on the first morning.

Mumbai's turnaround was orchestrated by Tanush Kotian and Shams Mulani, who put together 165 for the eighth wicket as they posted 315 in the first innings. Haryana responded solidly with Ankit Kumar, the captain, hitting 136, but from 218 for 3, Haryana collapsed to be bowled out for 301, thereby conceding a 15-run lead.

Mumbai converted a slender lead into a match-winning one courtesy Ajinkya Rahane's 108. The Mumbai captain put together a 129-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav, who ended a lean run of form with a typically robust 70 to set up the innings. Shivam Dube then made 48 to swell the lead further. Haryana were a bowler short for the entire second innings with seamer Ajit Chahal injured.