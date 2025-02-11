Matches (8)
RESULT
3rd quarter final, Eden Gardens, February 08 - 11, 2025, Ranji Trophy
Mumbai FlagMumbai
315 & 339
Haryana FlagHaryana
(T:354) 301 & 201

Mumbai won by 152 runs

Mumbai ride on Dias, Rahane, Shardul efforts to seal Ranji semi-final spot

Strong third-innings batting performances from Rahane and Suryakumar eventually set a stiff target for Haryana on a deteriorating pitch

Shashank Kishore
11-Feb-2025 • 1 hr ago
Ajinkya Rahane presents the full face of the bat, Mumbai vs Jammu and Kashmir, Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, day 2, Ranji Trophy, January 24, 2025

Ajinkya Rahane's century in the third innings set Haryana a stiff target of 454  •  PTI

Mumbai 315 (Kotian 97, Mulani 91) and 339 (Rahane 108, Suryakumar 70, Thakral 4-70) beat Haryana 301 (Ankit 136, Shardul 6-58) and 201 (Dalal 64, Sumit 62, Dias 5-39) by 153 runs
A maiden five-wicket haul from left-arm seamer Royston Dias studded Mumbai's 153-run win over Haryana at Eden Gardens. Up next in the semi-final will most likely be Vidarbha, in what could be a repeat of last year's finale.
Dias fittingly picked up the final wicket when he had Jayant Yadav top-edge a pull to Suryakumar Yadav at mid-on to complete his five-wicket haul. Shardul Thakur, who picked up 6 for 58 in the first innings, was the other contributor. He ended with a match haul of nine wickets as Mumbai completed a sensational turnaround from 94 for 6 on the first morning.
Mumbai's turnaround was orchestrated by Tanush Kotian and Shams Mulani, who put together 165 for the eighth wicket as they posted 301 in the first innings. Haryana responded solidly with Ankit Kumar, the captain, hitting 136, but from 218 for 3, Haryana collapsed to be bowled out for 301, thereby conceding a 15-run lead.
Mumbai converted a slender lead into a match-winning one courtesy Ajinkya Rahane's 108. The Mumbai captain put together a 129-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav, who ended a lean run of form with a typically robust 70 to set up the innings. Shivam Dube then made 48 to swell the lead further. Haryana were a bowler short for the entire second innings with seamer Ajit Chahal injured.
Mumbai were poised for a lead of over 400, but collapsed on the fourth morning, losing 6 for 25 to set Haryana a 354-run target. They weren't in the chase at any stage, stumbling to 60 for 5 very quickly. Opener Lakshay Dalal top scored with 64 while Sumit Kumar hit 62 as there pair briefly frustrated Mumbai with a 90-run sixth wicket stand before the floodgates opened.
Royston DiasHaryanaMumbai (Bombay)Mumbai vs HaryanaRanji Trophy

Shashank Kishore is a senior sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Haryana Innings
Player NameRB
LS Dalal
caught64130
Ankit Kumar
lbw1118
Yashvardhan Dalal
caught318
HJ Rana
lbw03
N Sindhu
caught57
RP Sharma
caught46
Sumit Kumar
caught6296
J Yadav
caught2747
A Kamboj
caught57
AH Thakral
lbw13
A Chahal
not out411
Extras(b 9, lb 4, nb 1, w 1)
Total201(10 wkts; 57.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Ranji Trophy

Elite, Group A
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
J + K7502351.577
MUM7421291.745
BRODA7421271.173
SVCS7331230.864
MAHA7232171.063
ODSA7231170.715
TPURA7114141.233
MEGHA707000.343
Elite, Group B
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
VIDAR7601401.490
GUJ7403321.147
HP7340211.015
HYD7232161.223
RAJ7124161.000
AP7133130.946
UKHND7133110.617
PONDI703460.783
Elite, Group C
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
HRYNA7304291.212
KER7304281.813
BENG7213211.175
KNTKA7205201.195
MP7115141.158
UP7115140.989
PNJB7142110.827
BIHAR706010.338
Elite, Group D
TeamMWLDPTQuotient
SAU7322251.248
TN7313251.670
CHD7430250.983
DELHI7223210.872
JHK7214200.922
RLYS7223170.850
CGR7025111.110
ASSAM703460.624
Full Table