Urvil Patel, bowlers lead Saurashtra's demolition in Sheldon Jackson's farewell game

Saurashtra began the fourth day trailing by 262 runs with all ten wickets in hand but were bowled out in under two sessions. Left-arm seamer Arzan Nagwaswalla picked up three wickets for Gujarat, while seamer Priyajitsing Jadeja got four - including the big strike of Pujara. Ravi Bishnoi , who had linked up with the squad following his return from national duty, picked up two crucial wickets in the second innings.