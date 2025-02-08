Live blog - Mumbai bat against Haryana, Suryakumar and Dube back

Hello everyone! Split into two seasons, played all over the country, and seven rounds later it's time for the quarter-finals of this Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.

Three of the four games will start at the usual time of 9.30am, and the one being played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata - Mumbai vs Haryana - starts at 9am because it's being played in the far east so the sun will set soon there. Mumbai have won the toss and Ajinkya Rahane has opted to bat. He says the wicket looks a bit dry, although the pitch has a tinge of green. They're coming on the back of a massive win in the last round where they had demolished Meghalaya.