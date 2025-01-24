Ranji round-up: Jadeja demolishes Delhi, Thakur rescues Mumbai yet again
R Smaran, meanwhile, turned a maiden first-class ton into a double as Karnataka ground Punjab into the dust
Thakur Lords over J&K after Rohit misses out again
Jadeja takes 12; Pant endures unhappy Ranji return
Smaran's time in the sun
A crucial knock under pressure
What to look forward to on Saturday
- He was preparing for a Test debut at this time last year, but Rajat Patidar now finds himself lower down in the pecking order after missing out even on the India A tour of Australia. But a strong back end of the first-class season, and a good IPL, could propel him back. For starters, he will look to covert his unbeaten half-century into a big innings as Madhya Pradesh look to build a sizeable lead after conceding first-innings honours to Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram.
- In Bengaluru, Shubman Gill will face a stern test against a young Karnataka pace attack after Punjab have been run ragged for nearly two days. Having begun their second innings facing a 420-run deficit, they are 24 for 2. Gill, who was out to an inside-edge to the keeper while attempting a drive off left-arm seamer Abhilash Shetty in the first innings, is batting on 7.
