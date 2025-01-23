Shardul Thakur on his rescue act: 'I like batting in difficult situations'

They came to watch Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. They ended up cheering for Shardul Thakur

Around 200 spectators had gathered at the Sharad Pawar Academy in the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai, but only a little more than half had got in by the time Jaiswal and Rohit, who was playing his first Ranji Trophy game in nearly a decade, were dismissed early on Thursday morning . The home side needed at least one outright victory from their remaining two league games to qualify for the knockout round, but here they were tottering at 47 for 7 an hour and a half into the first morning against Jammu and Kashmir

It was time for Thakur's first act: 51 off 57 balls at No. 8, and a partnership of 63 with Tanush Kotian for the ninth wicket, to drag Mumbai past 100 in tough conditions.

The J&K quicks Umar Nazir Mir and Yudhvir Singh swung the ball viciously, hitting the right lines and lengths to challenge both edges of Thakur's bat. He survived two lbw appeals in quick succession, but when a semblance of width was on offer, Thakur attacked. Thakur has fought these battles in more high-profile arenas; three of his four half-centuries in Test cricket came when India were in trouble. One of them was India's second-fastest fifty at the time

Thakur pulled Yudhvir over midwicket to move to 49 before carving to deep point to complete a 51-ball fifty. The small crowd was delighted; several employees from nearby offices stood along the railings enjoying a lunch break well spent. Thakur finally holed out to long-on - Mumbai all out for 120 - and shook his head in disappointment all the way back to his team-mates.

"I like batting in difficult situations," Thakur said after stumps. "In easy situations, everyone does well, but how you put up the show in adverse situations matters. I see tough situations as a challenge and always think about how to overcome that challenge."

Thakur wasn't done, though, and came out for a second act. He took the new ball and had a close appeal for lbw turned down against Shubham Khajuria in the opening over. In his second over, Thakur found Khajuria's outside edge but Shreyas Iyer failed to hold the catch diving to his right at second slip. His only wicket - Abdul Samad caught behind - was an important one as it broke a 58-run stand for the third wicket

Thakur helped limit J&K's lead to 54 runs with only three wickets in hand at the end of day one. He was Mumbai's most economical bowler, conceding 29 in 13 overs, which was a big change from his recent performances in the two domestic white-ball tournaments.

"You have to forget whatever has happened in the past; it is not going to change," he said of those events. "It is important to be in the present and think about what you can do in the near future.

"If you see the domestic T20 or one-day tournaments, most teams winning the toss won the match. Games started at 9am, there was out-and-out help for fast bowlers for 20 overs. We lost the toss against two good teams [ Karnataka and Punjab] and the pitch becomes flat after lunch. They were tracks you can hit on from ball one.

"In such cases, you can't judge bowlers. On those surfaces any top bowler has to get hit; take any top bowler, he will get hit. The pitches were made such that 300-350 were easily being scored, bowlers were going at an economy of six to six-and-a-half runs per over. You do not need to take those performances to heart, I think. There are ups and downs in cricket and it is important to be in the present and think about how you can do better in the near future."