'Our mentality is that we can win from any situation' - Mumbai players celebrate 42nd Ranji triumph

When Mumbai set Vidarbha a target of 538 on the third evening of the Ranji Trophy final, their 42nd title seemed all but in the bag. But Vidarbha gave Mumbai as good a fight as possible, and stretched the match into the second session on the fifth day. But once their captain Akshay Wadkar fell after a century, it didn't take long for Mumbai to pick up the remaining wickets. Here's what their players said after the win.

It's a cricketer's dream to start on a high and end on a high. This final will remain very close to me because this is my sixth final and the fifth time we have won.

[On Ajinkya Rahane bringing him on after the penultimate wicket fell] It was very good gesture. I wasn't expecting it because Tushar [Deshpande] had picked up two wickets just before that. But hats off to him [Rahane]. He told me, 'Dhawal, you have led for so many years. Lead once again and finish the job.'

[Looking back on his journey with Mumbai] The more I played, the more experience I gained by playing alongside big players. The same experience I tried to pass on to the youngsters.

At the start of the season, we thought we were the runners-up two seasons ago, so we really wanted to win. Last year, we failed to qualify for the knockouts for one run. So we were determined to win this time. For the last two years, we were putting in the efforts with the same team but it was not happening. So this time it was amazing to lift the trophy.

[On his batting] The way I batted last season, I had that confidence. I worked a lot on my game with my father, coaches and support staff. Ajju [Rahane] da guided me about how to score a hundred. My personal batting coach also supported a lot. So I think because of that hard work I could do it.

[On being made to wait by Vidarbha] We were getting frustrated in the middle because we could not wait to lift the trophy. But we said to ourselves we would do it, we would pick up a wicket soon.

[On his future] The way I have improved this season from the last one, I feel I just need to keep working hard every day and keep talking to my captain, coaches and senior players in the team for advice on what I can work on. And hopefully, I will come back even stronger next time.

[On dressing-room environment] We were doing well from the start of the season. But we knew it would not be easy in the knockouts. Ten games with just three-day breaks was not easy, especially for the fast bowlers - to play ten games and bowl with the same intensity. The batsmen also supported well and showed great temperament. The lower order also batted really well. So it was a team effort, and what we achieved what we had planned.

It's very special. We had won in my debut season, but then a couple of years went by just like that. Then when we won in 2015-16, we did not have any Test player in our side. That was an achievement in itself. The Ranji Trophy is a very long season. I joined the team from the last league match. But all the boys in the team, including the support staff, everyone has been working very hard since June. Finally, as we are winning the trophy in March, this feeling is very special.

[On his contributions] We play cricket for challenging situations. Everyone can perform in easy situations but what matters is who performs for the team in challenging situation. So I always think like that - not to just pull the team out of the tough situation but also put a good total on the board, so that there is a psychological effect as well on the opponents. The same happened in the semi-final and final. We were seven down for 110 [106], I scored a big hundred. Here, too, we were in a similar situation in the first innings. I could score 75 from there and increase team's total. I feel the 200-plus total helped us win today.

[On his century] It was a very important innings for me because it was the final. I was trying to bat as long as possible and stitch a partnership with whoever was at the other end.

[On batting with Rahane] I really enjoyed batting with him. He were talking regularly, we had a good understanding - he was helping me understand things better. Our plan was to bat the whole day with a straight bat.

[On being part of the Mumbai team] It is a pride for me to share the Mumbai dressing room, we have got some great players. I am happy we won the title for the 42nd time. We had been working hard for a long time and today we got the reward.

[On his batting] I need to work a lot on my game. I want to just focus on my process and not look too far ahead.

Last time we had missed the chance. So this win is very important for us. Throughout the season, everyone has contributed. It was not just one or two players, everyone stood up when it was needed.