Shastri wants Rohit and Kohli to return to domestic cricket to rediscover form

Shastri's suggestion comes on the back of India's 3-1 series loss in Australia. Rohit opted out of the final Test in Sydney citing poor form having tallied 31 runs in five innings, while Kohli tapered off after starting the series with a century in India's 295-run win in Perth. All his dismissals were either caught behind or caught in the cordon.

Shastri's suggestion comes on the back of head coach Gautam Gambhir 's view that players should make themselves available to play domestic cricket "if they have the commitment to play red-ball cricket".

"I think fitness is very important," Shastri told the ICC Review. "That's more important than anything else. There's no substitute for experience. But for me, current form and fitness are very important as well. So the next six months, I know there's a lot of one-day cricket, but when there's an experienced player playing, just seeing the way he's batting, you get a fair idea if we can jump on to that Test cricket bandwagon straightaway.

"So, I'll be watching very closely all the one-day games that are played, the Champions Trophy that is played, a little bit of the IPL as well. And if possible, if there's a gap for them, I think they should go back and play some domestic cricket and see how it is, because when you play Test cricket for that length of time, it's important to play domestic cricket."

It was edged and taken every time Virat Kohli was dismissed in Australia • Getty Images

Shastri's suggestion may seem logical on the face of it, but the packed cricket calendar leaves both players with a very slim window to play any first-class cricket. The white-ball leg of India's domestic season runs until the third week of January before the focus shifts to the back end of the Ranji Trophy. But with Kohli and Rohit likely to be part of India's home ODIs against England in the run-up to the Champions Trophy, they will potentially have just one Ranji game to feature in, beginning on January 23.

The other option, albeit unrealistic, is for them to try and feature in the county championships in the early part of the English summer. However, this seems nigh impossible given both players are massive draws for their respective IPL franchises. In Kohli's case, he is also in the running to once again captain Royal Challengers Bengaluru, a job he gave up in 2020.

Ponting: 'Kohli still has the skill, needs time away'

Meanwhile, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting offered a sympathetic view of Kohli's struggles, stating it was simply a "mental block" and a break from the game, like the one he took prior to breaking his three-year century drought, would do him a world of good.

"The way he is getting out, you can see he doesn't want to be playing at those balls," Ponting said. "He's trying not to do it, but there's some mental block that's making him feel for that one outside the off stump. And remember, it's been going on for a while now. He had a mental break, didn't he, maybe 12 months ago, 18 months ago where he stepped away for a while and then came back and re-found the love for the game again.