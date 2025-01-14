Rohit joins Mumbai training camp in bid to rediscover form

Rohit Sharma has linked up with Mumbai's squad for their training sessions ahead of the second phase of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, starting January 23. The group had a two-hour centre-wicket session at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, and are expected to train through the week as they build up to their sixth-round home fixture against Jammu and Kashmir.

India Test and ODI captain Rohit's participation in the game is not yet confirmed, but his keenness to train with the group in consultation with head coach Omkar Salvi suggests that there is a possibility he could be available for at least one of the two remaining fixtures. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is expected to announce the squad later this week.

Rohit's return to train with his first-class side comes at a time when his Test future has become a subject of great debate. Rohit, 37, isn't ready to give up just yet, having clearly stated his intention to continue playing in the longest format despite having " stood down " from India's XI for the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney earlier this month.

He had scored just 31 runs in five innings across three Tests on tour in Australia. Prior to that, he had averaged 13.30 over ten innings against Bangladesh and New Zealand during the 2023-24 home season, during which he led India to a shock 3-0 defeat to New Zealand , the first time ever that India had been whitewashed at home in a series of three or more matches.

After the SCG Test, India head coach Gautam Gambhir had stressed on the importance of Test players turning up to play domestic first-class cricket as often as possible. He had also refused to speculate over the future of the Test future of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli , another veteran who has been well off his best in recent times.

When asked about his thoughts on a long-term roadmap for the team in red-ball cricket, and whether it was time to invest in youngsters, Gambhir had said, "Look, it's too early to talk about it. The series has just got over. I think we still have five more months to plan where we want to head towards. But it's not the right moment right now for me to talk about that. Where are we going to be after five months?

"A lot of things change in sport. Forms change. People change. Attitude change. Everything changes in sport. And we all know that five months is a long time. So, let's see before the [England] series what's going to happen. But whatever will happen, will happen for the best interest of Indian cricket."