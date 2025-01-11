India's decision-makers ponder the Rohit-Kohli question

Demoralising Test series defeats at home against New Zealand and in Australia have shaken Indian cricket to the extent that the selectors, the team's think tank led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, and the BCCI are confronted with questions they would have ideally discussed only after the 2025 Champions Trophy ended in early March.

ESPNcricinfo has learned that the selectors and Gambhir will meet on January 11 to review the Australia tour, but inevitably, the question of the future will hang prominently, and that would include the immediate future: when does the reset button for India's ODI team get activated? Which would bring them to a conversation about the two biggest players in Indian cricket: Virat Kohli and the Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma

The Rohit-Kohli question

Before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy it would have been sacrilegious to even countenance not having Kohli and Rohit in the ODI squad. They were the top run-scorers in the 2023 ODI World Cup and instrumental in India's unbeaten run to the final. They were also crucial to the title win at the 2024 T20 World Cup in June last year, with Kohli even buying into the attacking batting ideology championed by Rohit and the head coach Rahul Dravid.

Since then, though, both batters have struggled. Rohit also admitted to captaincy errors that contributed to India's 3-0 defeat against New Zealand. However, it is the manner of their prolonged batting failures in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy combined with their age (Rohit is 37, Kohli 36) that has put them under the scanner now.

The questions confronting the decision makers in Indian cricket would be these: should they finish the cycle with the template that took them to final of the 2023 ODI World Cup, or should they take into account recent events and make a fresh start at the Champions Trophy itself?

The answers are not straightforward.

When Gambhir took charge as head coach last August, he was asked before his first assignment (the ODI series in Sri Lanka) about how much quality cricket was left, according to him, in Rohit in Kohli. He said he expected both players to be "motivated enough" for the Australia tour as well as the Champions Trophy. He even hoped they could play the 2027 ODI World Cup if they remained fit and emphasised that both of them merited a place because they could still contribute to wins. However, after the 3-1 loss in Australia where Kohli averaged 23.75 and Rohit 6.2, Gambhir said it was "up to them" to decide their future.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bring vast experience to the team in big tournaments • ICC via Getty Images

While fresh conversations will be had about their future in Test cricket, in the roadmap drawn up last year by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel, Rohit and Kohli were part of the plan for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Both are part of India's top three, which also includes Shubman Gill who formed a successful opening partnership with Rohit in the 2023 ODI World Cup. However, the resounding success of Yashasvi Jaiswal in Test and T20 cricket makes him a viable top-order batter in ODIs too, according to some in the Indian think tank. They believe Jaiswal, who is uncapped in ODIs, provides the left-hand option and can develop into an all-format player like Gill.

But while Jaiswal could be included in the ODI squad as a third opener, who could he replace in the team? The Rohit-Gill opening partnership has been extremely successful - their average of 72.16 is the best among opening pairs with a minimum cut off of 25 innings. Rohit has struggled in Test cricket since September but he was India's highest run-scorer in their previous ODI series in Sri Lanka in August, when he made 58, 64 and 35 on challenging pitches. Kohli's scores in Sri Lanka were lean - 24, 14 and 20 - but ODI is his best format. Without them, India's batting line-up looks bereft of experience.

Instead of taking a hasty decision, the selectors and Gambhir could follow the route taken ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup, when there was intrigue over whether Kohli would fit into the XI. The decision makers including Rohit, Dravid and selectors agreed his experience was vital in big tournaments. It is understood they had a chat with Kohli to ensure he bought into the way India wanted to bat in T20 cricket.

The BCCI could use a similar process of dialogue to determine the futures of Kohli and Rohit in ODI and Test cricket. Also, it is important that Gambhir and Agarkar have a clear vision and are on the same page before they sit down with the two players. Unless they believe Kohli and Rohit's motivation levels have been wavering, it would be a brave call to drop either of them before the Champions Trophy.

Is Shubman Gill the right ODI captain for India after Rohit Sharma? • Getty Images

Who is the next ODI captain?

It is a question India might have to find an answer for after the Champions Trophy, and not before. Rohit has shaped the brand of cricket India have played since he replaced Kohli as the all-format captain. He's also actively worked with the selectors to identify and develop players he believed could deliver results.

The selectors had shortlisted Gill as a leader in the making and appointed him vice-captain of the ODI and T20I squads that toured Sri Lanka last August. Based on feedback received from the Indian dressing room, Agarkar said Gill had shown "decent leadership qualities" and had the potential to grow.

However, Gill also had a poor tour of Australia where he was dropped for the fourth Test in Melbourne amid growing concerns about his runs in overseas Test matches. The time may not be right for a promotion right away.

Multi-skilled players vs specialists

India's selectors and Gambhir have been keen to pick players who have more than just one skill - but may not qualify as genuine allrounders - in the ODI and T20I squads. In Sri Lanka last august, India played Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Shivam Dube. Tilak Varma, who bowls part-time offspin, was also drafted into the ODI squad after the 2023 World Cup.

Tilak and Parag, in their early 20s, have the selectors' backing because of their aggressive attitude, ability to float in the middle order, their agile fielding, and ability to bowl spin. They will compete for a spot with specialist batters like Shreyas Iyer, who played an important role in the middle order during the 2023 ODI World Cup along with KL Rahul. There is bound to be debate on who could play in the middle order while also providing bowling options to balance the XI.