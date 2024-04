Stats - Sunrisers Hyderabad break their own record for highest-ever IPL total

- All four pace bowlers of RCB conceded 50-plus runs in Sunrisers' innings - Reece Topley (68), Yash Dayal (51), Lockie Ferguson (52) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (64). It is the first-ever instance of four players conceding 50-plus runs in the same innings in men's T20 cricket. In the IPL, before this game, no more than two bowlers had conceded 50-plus runs in the same innings