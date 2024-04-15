Stats - Sunrisers Hyderabad break their own record for highest-ever IPL total

The 39-ball ton by Head is also the fastest for Sunrisers, bettering David Warner's 43-ball effort against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017.

14.6 - Overs needed for Sunrisers to reach the 200-run mark. It is the third-quickest team 200 in the IPL. Sunrisers needed 14.4 overs to reach 200 in their match against Mumbai Indians earlier this season. However, the fastest is off 14.1 overs by RCB in a 15-over game in 2016 against Kings XI Punjab, also in Bengaluru.