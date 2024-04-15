Stats - Sunrisers Hyderabad break their own record for highest-ever IPL total
Their 287 for 3 was also the second highest in all men's T20 cricket, and included the most sixes in an IPL innings
287 for 3 - Sunrisers Hyderabad's total against Royal Challengers Bengaluru is the highest in the history of the IPL, bettering the 277 for 3 they posted against Mumbai Indians three weeks ago.
1 - Number of men's T20 totals higher than Sunrisers' 287 for 3. The only one higher is 314 for 3 by Nepal against Mongolia in the Asian Games.
22 - Sixes hit by the Sunrisers' batters against RCB are the most by any team in an innings in the IPL. They broke the record held by Royal Challengers for their 21 sixes against Pune Warriors in 2013, also in Bengaluru.
1 - Sunrisers are now the first team with multiple 250-plus totals in the IPL. Surrey (3), Yorkshire (2), Czech Republic (2) and Somerset (2) are the other teams with multiple 250-plus totals in all T20s.
4 - All four pace bowlers of RCB conceded 50-plus runs in Sunrisers' innings - Reece Topley (68), Yash Dayal (51), Lockie Ferguson (52) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (64). It is the first-ever instance of four players conceding 50-plus runs in the same innings in men's T20 cricket. In the IPL, before this game, no more than two bowlers had conceded 50-plus runs in the same innings.
4 - Four fifty-plus partnerships in Sunrisers' innings, including a century opening stand. It is only the second instance of four fifty-plus partnerships in a T20 innings. Kolkata Knight Riders had 50-plus stands for each of their first four wickets on the opening night of the IPL in 2008, also against RCB in Bengaluru.
39 - Balls Travis Head needed for his hundred is the fourth-fastest in the history of the IPL. Chris Gayle's 30-ball century at the same venue in 2013 against Pune Warriors is the fastest-ever.
The 39-ball ton by Head is also the fastest for Sunrisers, bettering David Warner's 43-ball effort against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017.
13 - Hundreds conceded by RCB in the IPL - the most by any team, going one ahead of Mumbai Indians (12). The Bengaluru franchise now has conceded 15 T20 hundreds, the joint-most in the format, alongside Kent and Northamptonshire.
76 - Runs by Sunrisers in the powerplay on Monday is their third-highest of this IPL alone, behind the 81 against Mumbai Indians and 77 against Chennai Super Kings. They are now the first team with three powerplay totals of 75-plus runs in the same IPL season.
14.6 - Overs needed for Sunrisers to reach the 200-run mark. It is the third-quickest team 200 in the IPL. Sunrisers needed 14.4 overs to reach 200 in their match against Mumbai Indians earlier this season. However, the fastest is off 14.1 overs by RCB in a 15-over game in 2016 against Kings XI Punjab, also in Bengaluru.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo