Tripathi the link at No. 3 that SRH had been missing

Tripathi started with two delicate dabs - one along the ground past point and another over short third - for fours in his first three balls with such nonchalance that it would have taken some pressure off Abhishek Sharma at the other end. Tripathi's ability was never in doubt, and when he went 6, 4 and 4 in the next over, it was clear that he wasn't there merely to pass the strike to the in-form Abhishek. Even before Abhishek had hit his first boundary, Tripathi had waltzed his way to 23 off ten balls. By the fifth over, Abhishek had also taken off and when Tripathi managed to swat a no-ball from Harshal Patel over fine leg for six, his strike rate had nearly touched 200.