Batting powerhouses collide as KKR, SRH set their eyes on IPL final spot

After torching IPL 2023 with his finishing skills,hasn't had many opportunities to do that in IPL 2024. He also could not find a place in India's main squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. He has faced only 113 balls in 11 innings this season at a healthy strike rate of 148.67. That might pale in comparison to some of the heavy hitters that will be on display on Tuesday, but count Rinku out at your own peril.