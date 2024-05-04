T Natarajan: 'If you do well as a bowler this IPL season, you will have the confidence you can succeed anywhere'
The Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler talks about how he has found success on flat pitches, his new variations, and what it's like to be captained by Pat Cummins
I was very excited. I don't think we've had this much attention during all these years in Hyderabad. There was a lot of crowd and we got mobbed (laughs). Yes, I was very happy to see so many people appreciating and cheering us.
If you ask me, the skill level of batters has improved so much. And most teams have batting depth all the way down to No. 9 or 10. This gives batters the freedom to play their game. Plus, the impact-player rule is an advantage for teams. Batters are all very happy, but only a bowler will understand the mindset of another bowler (laughs).
I feel it's an honour for me that Cummins and the SRH team management trust me to bowl those tough overs. I feel since 2020, it has been my process to bowl at the end of the powerplay and at the death.
I feel dew has been a factor in all grounds, not just in Chennai. Even during practice, I bowl with the wet ball, and I have also had previous experiences of bowling in dewy conditions in the IPL. Though you practise for it, there are chances of losing your grip. Even if you miss the yorker by a small margin, the ball will go for six. There's no big secret [to bowling the yorker]. Dew or no dew, I just focus on my execution.
Yes, the white-ball tournaments went well for me, but the focus has been more on fitness than my bowling in the lead-up to the IPL. I missed the Ranji Trophy because of some pain in my knee. I played the practice game before Tamil Nadu's first Ranji match [in early January], but I couldn't play and went back to rehab.
I've worked with Shyam Sundar [the current SRH physio] for ten years and he knows my body well. I also trained regularly at the TNCA and used their gym facilities to be in good shape. My recovery was: gymming one session, training at Chepauk one session, and bowling one session. Also, whenever I need something with my bowling or fitness, I seek inputs from Sreenath Aravind, the former Karnataka left-arm seamer who is now the bowling coach of Baroda. He's my bowling coach. Even during the IPL, I'm in regular touch with him about my bowling.
He gives me a lot of freedom, and in terms of communication with the entire bowling attack, he is very strong. I feel he understands my mindset as a bowler, so it's a big plus that he is my captain. To start with, I will go with my plans and strengths. If I get confused, I have a chat with him and get more clarity. He has told me: "Don't worry, whatever happens, I'm there for you." I'm a quiet person, sometimes I don't even speak much with Indian players. But I've become very attached to Pat Cummins. Obviously, [I'm] delighted to play under a captain who has won world titles.
I've bowled to him a few times in practice matches - both in 2024 and 2023. Nets is a closed space, but yes, any bowler, including myself, fears bowling to someone like Klaasen. He's hitting the ball long and far. Too long and too far! It's a learning process for me too. I can understand his strengths and use that information when I come up against him as an opponent.
Only now that you're telling me do I realise that they played that song (laughs). I had to focus on my job and my execution against him. There was also a lot of dew, but I've played a lot of cricket at Chepauk, so I had the belief that I can even execute with the wet ball. I haven't bowled to him in the IPL at Chepauk, but on other grounds I've bowled a set of four-five decent balls to him. My mindset was that I shouldn't make any errors.
Yes, I remember it was a very close game. Tamil Nadu had scored only 140 [146] and I bowled a tight 19th over, taking the wicket of Dhruv Jurel. It was a good pitch and once the sun was out, the ball came onto the bat in Dehradun. It also had something for the bowlers. I hope we can play all games on that pitch (laughs). To start the domestic season like that was a confidence-booster. It gave me self-confidence for the rest of the season. Rizvi scored 75, but despite him being not out, it was a satisfying feeling for us to win the game.
I believe I can still get inswing. Even during the Vijay Hazare Trophy, I got wickets with the inswinger. These days, however, the new ball swings for just one or two overs in T20 cricket, and when I come to bowl in the last over of the powerplay in T20 cricket, there is no swing.
I've travelled with Jansen and Farooqi for two-three years. Farooqi can bowl a lot of slower balls and Jansen can get swing naturally. Jansen also bowls a lot of inswingers, so I try to pick that up from him. All four - Farooqi, Jansen, [Jaydev] Unadkat and Akash [Singh] - have different styles. So, during training I try to learn off them and I've also shared my experiences with them.
Firstly, I was happy to even be part of the selection conversation. I have to thank God for that. After three years, they [selectors] are considering me and there was chatter around my potential selection. Whether I'm selected or not, it's not in my control. To be even part of the discussion is an achievement for me. If you want to climb to the top of a building, you have to take one step at a time. My focus is to execute well and help SRH win games. Not being selected for the World Cup hasn't disturbed me. I always believe that whatever is meant to happen will happen.
Oh yes, very, very happy that we have games coming up on a bigger ground in Hyderabad. Bigger ground - that's the key. Home conditions are an advantage for any team. We will have to assess the wicket, but we can use the boundaries to our advantage if we can execute well. We hope that we can do well, as a bowling attack and as a team, in these conditions.
Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo